Meghan Markle's beige Christmas collection sparks intense backlash after past royal color claims

Meghan Markle is facing criticism over the latest drop from her "As Ever" collection.

On Saturday, the Duchess of Sussex shared a video of herself on Instagram, placing a gift into a beige-and-brown stocking amid a backdrop of neutral-toned Christmas décor.

"Oh, we see you! Not even Thanksgiving yet, and you’ve already got this in the bag," Markle captioned the post, in which she wore an olive-colored dress.

The muted aesthetic sparked conversation online, with some social media users noting the irony.

Many pointed out Markle’s past comments about having to wear neutral tones as a working member of the royal family as a way to blend in.

"A color scheme can be a beautiful thing, but a Christmas one based on the color brown is tricky as all get out! She and the artistic team missed the mark in a very big way w/this pretentious attempt at chicness," one user wrote on X.

"She just can’t be honest and admit that she likes beige," one user quipped. "And there is nothing wrong with that. The only problem is, she should just admit that she lied about having to wear the color while in the UK."

"There she is, the woman finally free to wear bright colors!" another wrote.

In Netflix's 2022 series, "Meghan & Harry," Markle opened about the reasoning behind her wardrobe choices.

"Most of the time I was in the UK, I rarely wore color," she said in the series. "To my understanding, you can’t ever wear the same color as Her Majesty if there’s a group event, but then you also shouldn’t be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family."

"I wore a lot of muted tones, but it was also so I could just blend in," she continued. "I’m not trying to stand out here. There was no version of me [that was] joining this family and trying not to do everything I could to fit in. I don’t want to embarrass the family."

The backlash comes weeks after Markle and Prince Harry experienced a shake-up within their team.

Emily Robinson, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s director of communications, stepped down just four months after assuming the role, People magazine reported.

"Ms. Robinson oversaw project-based work for a very successful season of ‘With Love, Meghan' and additional support for the production company," a spokesperson from Archewell, which handles the offices for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, told Fox News Digital. "She did an excellent job and completed these projects with great success."

The sudden departure has reignited scrutiny of the Sussexes’ business empire in Hollywood, especially as Meghan, 44, attempts to brand herself as an entrepreneur.

"This most recent departure simply adds to the ongoing instability and brand confusion within the couple’s discombobulated operations," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

"It’s a clear indication that Meghan Markle’s ambition to reshape her public image with a polished team is failing," Fordwich claimed. "The optics are ghastly as it really enforces the negative image of chaotic brand control, at best, as well as Meghan’s dwindling influence."

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams previously told Fox News Digital that about 20 people have left their roles working for the Sussexes. The couple stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California .

"There is growing evidence to support the rumors that Meghan Markle struggles to follow the direction of her advisors," royal expert Kinsey Schofield of YouTube’s "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered" told Fox News Digital.

"Former staff tell me that she appears receptive to advice, acts as if she will execute it in the way that it has been presented, and then does the complete opposite," Schofield claims. "Meghan blames the media and public for misinterpreting or misunderstanding her. It’s an exhausting cycle, and for many who have worked with her, ultimately an unsustainable one."

