Meghan Markle’s ‘inauthentic’ royal rules claim is just another ‘pity party': expert

Meghan Markle recently called certain royal protocols "inauthentic," but experts are saying the Duchess of Sussex is the one who comes off as insincere.

"I thought Meghan’s anecdote about pantyhose was ludicrous. In a story meant to remind us of how suffocating being a very brief member of the royal family was, Meghan tells the host, ‘I hadn't seen pantyhose since movies in the '80s when they came in the little egg.’ That felt a little bit ‘inauthentic,’" royal expert Kinsey Schofield of YouTube show "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered" told Fox News Digital.

She added, "This is the same woman that waxed poetically about Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, on her 'Confessions of a Female Founder’ podcast."

In a video interview published Tuesday, Markle told Bloomberg that royal protocol, like not being allowed to be as vocal as she would like or always having to wear nude pantyhose, "felt a little inauthentic" to her when she was a senior royal. "But that’s a silly example. But it is an example of when you’re able to dress the way you want to dress, and you’re able to say the things that are true and you’re able to show up in the space really organically and authentically, that’s being comfortable in your own skin."

Markle continued that in her life now, she doesn't feel she needs to "prove anything."

"Meghan’s pity parties sell and if I were Netflix, I would be angry that a far more personal interview was released the same day as her streaming program where we hardly get any insight into Meghan’s private life with Harry," Schofield said, referring to Markle's second season of "With Love, Meghan," which also debuted Tuesday.

Meanwhile, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital that he also views the new season of Markle's lifestyle series as inauthentic.

"It is instructive seeing this whilst wading through the vacuous second series of ‘With Love, Meghan.’ It’s trivial, smiley and cringey," he said.

He added that Markle's "crack" at the royal family about inauthenticity "was an obvious ploy to get headlines. She knows that any mention of her time as a senior working royal gets instant worldwide attention."

Schofield said Markle’s "constant contradictions are jarring."

"Insinuating that nude tights are somehow archaic while promoting a TV series where she’s glued to a kitchen being Susie Homemaker," she added.

She also pointed out that despite Markle "moaning about not having a voice," the truth is the "royal family gave Meghan the platform she has today. She would not have the opportunities she has in 2025 if it weren’t for her proximity to the British royal family. It would be nice to hear her acknowledge that."

"If you’re constantly having to tell us how authentic you are… you probably aren’t as authentic as you think you are," she added.

Asked if Markle’s remarks could hurt Prince Harry’s chances of a royal reconciliation, Schofield said that he hasn’t been "actively" working on reuniting with his family.

"Aside from one communications meeting between both households, which the royals were reportedly very unhappy to see leaked, there has been no contact with his family," she explained. "This comes on the heels of a BBC interview in which Harry remarked that he did not know how much longer his father had to live, a comment that was also said to be deeply upsetting to the palace."

Harry told the BBC in an interview earlier this year that he would "love" to reconcile with his family because "life is precious" and he doesn't "know how much longer my father has," likely referring to King Charles III's cancer diagnosis last year.

But he said any reconciliation would be "entirely up to" the royal family.