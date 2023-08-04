Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle’s ‘90210’ cameo was a ‘blip’ on cast's radar, says former co-star

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle also starred in 'Suits' from 2011 to 2018

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Before she was the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was featured in several raunchy sex scenes in popular television shows, including "90210."

However, cast members of the reboot appear to have brushed off Markle’s racy role and said her cameo in 2008 was barely noticed on the show.

"I don’t think any of us really remember at all," Shenae Grimes-Beech admitted on the "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay" podcast. 

Meghan Markle smiling at an event

Meghan Markle starred in "Suits" from 2011 to 2018. (Max Mumby/Indigo)

"It was such a blip on our radar."

The "90210" reboot included 119 episodes, and Grimes-Beech explained that they filmed "one scene at one time," so it was difficult to recall all the guest stars on the series. 

Meghan Markle in 90210 reboot in 2008

Meghan Markle (left) was featured in a racy "90210" scene in 2008. (CW)

During the scene, Markle’s character is seen appearing to give oral sex to another actor in a car. 

The "90210" episode Markle was featured in aired after she left her gig at "Deal or No Deal." The Duchess of Sussex went on to star in the popular drama series "Suits" from 2011 to 2018.

Meghan Markle holding a briefcase for Deal or No Deal

The "90210" episode that Meghan Markle was featured in aired after she left her gig at "Deal or No Deal."  (Getty Images)

During her time on "Suits," Markle, who played attorney Rachel Zane, appeared in several intimate scenes. Her character was in a relationship with Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams. 

Earlier this year, Markle’s husband, Prince Harry, admitted he had regrets watching his wife’s sex scenes from the television drama. 

In his memoir, Harry said he made "the mistake of Googling and watching some of her love scenes online" when he and Markle first began dating.

"I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room," Harry wrote in the book.

"I didn’t need to see such things live."

side-by-side photo of Prince Harry and photo of Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams in bed on "Suits"

Prince Harry wrote in his book "Spare" that he made "the mistake of Googling and watching some of her love scenes online" when he first began dating Meghan Markle. (Getty Images)

Harry joked that he needed "electric shock therapy" to stop thinking about the former actress's steamy scenes.

When Harry and Markle started dating, these sex scenes were hidden from Queen Elizabeth II. 

Andrew Morton, the British biographer behind the 1992 tell-all on Princess Diana, claimed Harry showed the monarch an edited compilation of the actress' time on "Suits" — minus any racy scenes.

This edited video was apparently presented to the late queen ahead of her meeting with Markle.

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane on 'Suits'

Meghan Markle stars as Rachel Zane in "Suits." (Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"He showed it to the queen and Prince Philip," Morton told Fox News in 2018. "Obviously not some of the love scenes between Meghan and Patrick J. Adams. Like the sex in the filing room and so on."

Morton published a book just a month before the "Suits" star married Princess Diana’s youngest son Harry titled "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess." 

Meghan Markle sports tight gold dress with keyhole cut-out alongside Prince Harry at gala

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were married in 2018 and have two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. (Kevin Mazur)

The book detailed the life story of the 42-year-old, including the challenges she faced growing up biracial, her rise to stardom and the date that led to a royal engagement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have two children together, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

