Meghan Markle’s ‘90210’ cameo was a ‘blip’ on cast's radar, says former co-star

Before she was the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was featured in several raunchy sex scenes in popular television shows, including "90210."

However, cast members of the reboot appear to have brushed off Markle’s racy role and said her cameo in 2008 was barely noticed on the show.

"I don’t think any of us really remember at all," Shenae Grimes-Beech admitted on the "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay" podcast.

"It was such a blip on our radar."

The "90210" reboot included 119 episodes, and Grimes-Beech explained that they filmed "one scene at one time," so it was difficult to recall all the guest stars on the series.

During the scene, Markle’s character is seen appearing to give oral sex to another actor in a car.

The "90210" episode Markle was featured in aired after she left her gig at "Deal or No Deal." The Duchess of Sussex went on to star in the popular drama series "Suits" from 2011 to 2018.

During her time on "Suits," Markle, who played attorney Rachel Zane, appeared in several intimate scenes. Her character was in a relationship with Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams.

Earlier this year, Markle’s husband, Prince Harry, admitted he had regrets watching his wife’s sex scenes from the television drama.

In his memoir, Harry said he made "the mistake of Googling and watching some of her love scenes online" when he and Markle first began dating.

"I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room," Harry wrote in the book.

"I didn’t need to see such things live."

Harry joked that he needed "electric shock therapy" to stop thinking about the former actress's steamy scenes.

When Harry and Markle started dating, these sex scenes were hidden from Queen Elizabeth II.

Andrew Morton, the British biographer behind the 1992 tell-all on Princess Diana, claimed Harry showed the monarch an edited compilation of the actress' time on "Suits" — minus any racy scenes.

This edited video was apparently presented to the late queen ahead of her meeting with Markle.

"He showed it to the queen and Prince Philip," Morton told Fox News in 2018. "Obviously not some of the love scenes between Meghan and Patrick J. Adams. Like the sex in the filing room and so on."

Morton published a book just a month before the "Suits" star married Princess Diana’s youngest son Harry titled "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess."

The book detailed the life story of the 42-year-old, including the challenges she faced growing up biracial, her rise to stardom and the date that led to a royal engagement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have two children together, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.