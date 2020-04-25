Meghan Markle is willing to testify in privacy lawsuit over release of 'confidential' letter to father: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Meghan Markle is reportedly willing to testify in her legal case against a British newspaper over the release of a private letter she had written to her father.

A preliminary hearing was held in the Duchess of Sussex's court case in the United Kingdom's High Court on Friday, where the royal and her husband, Prince Harry, were expected to join virtually from their residence in Los Angeles, Calif.

The Duchess of Sussex is suing the Mail on Sunday and its parent company, Associated Newspapers, for publishing a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, that she claims was "confidential." The civil lawsuit accuses the newspaper of copyright infringement, misuse of private information and violating the U.K.’s data protection law.

Meghan's attorney, David Sherborne, spoke on behalf of the Duchess during Friday's hearing, where he made it clear she was willing to testify, according to the Daily Mail.

"The defendant [Associated Newspapers] wants to cross-examine her [Meghan] as to whether that belief is reasonable or not - and they can do that," Sherborne was quoted saying in court on Friday, according to the outlet.

Meghan's attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Associated Newspapers continues to deny the allegations — particularly the claim that the letter was presented in a way that changed its meaning.

As the hearing opened via video conferencing, Anthony White, a lawyer representing the publisher, told the judge that lawyers for Meghan had made “further assertions of improper, deliberate conduct," and accused the publisher of "harassing, humiliating, manipulating and exploiting” Thomas Markle.

Analysts have compared the case to the late Princess Diana’s lawsuit over photographs showing her exercising on gym equipment. The case was settled before it was to be heard.

Thomas Markle’s strained relationship with his daughter has complicated Meghan’s entry into the royal family.

He had been due to walk Meghan down the aisle at her May 2018 wedding, but pulled out at the last minute, citing heart problems.

The former television lighting director has given occasional interviews to the media, complaining in December 2018 that he’d been “ghosted” by his daughter after the wedding.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.