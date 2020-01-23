Meghan Markle won’t be seen in the UK 'for a long time,' royal expert claims: 'Why would she come back now?'

Is it possible Meghan Markle won’t be heading across the pond anytime soon? According to one royal expert, that seems very likely.

“The general feeling is that we won’t see Meghan here again for a long time, as she has nothing here to do,” UK-based broadcaster Neil Sean told Fox News. “Why would she come back now with no royal duties to perform?”

On Jan. 8, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were taking “a step back” as senior members of the royal family and would instead work independently, splitting their time between the United Kingdom and Canada.

The former American actress and British prince said their decision came “after many months of reflection and internal discussions.” They will keep their royal titles.

Sean alleged that Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was disappointed by the couple’s decision.

“The queen spoke warmly of Meghan in her statement, but the truth is she is baffled as to why she opted out, as the queen really gave her such a warm welcome and that is the thanks she got,” Sean claimed. “It has to be pointed out that Meghan also has never directly spoken with the queen about her unhappiness here in the UK... It’s more than rude to the monarch.”

“We all believe Harry will miss the love and support of his family and this will create tension as he adapts to his new life,” Sean continued. “But the clause inserted into the statement that it will be ‘reviewed in a year’ is very telling... quite frankly, all three could be back.”

A royal source had previously told People magazine that the new changes following the couple’s decision will last for a year. The royal family will then revisit the arrangement. According to the outlet, the review is likely to include Queen Elizabeth, 93, as well as Prince Harry, 35, his father Prince Charles, 71, and Harry's older brother Prince William, 37.

The outlet did note that Harry and Markle, 38, will continue to attend royal events at the invitation of the queen.

Despite earlier reports, Markle did not join the historic royal summit with the family, who met to discuss her and Harry’s future.

It was initially reported that the former “Suits” star would phone in to the meeting with Harry, Elizabeth, Charles and William. However, the Sussexes decided that ultimately “it wasn’t necessary” for Markle to join, People magazine reported.

Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell announcement came just months after the pair opened up to host Tom Bradby in ITV’s documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” which aired in October 2019 in both the U.K. and U.S.

While the special aimed to give audiences a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the couple’s recent royal tour of southern African, the couple also spoke out about enduring ruthless tabloid rumors as new parents.

Markle and Harry welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May 2019. The baby’s arrival came a year after the couple tied the knot in a televised royal ceremony in May 2018.

“I think the grass is always greener,” the former actress said in the interview. “You have no idea. It’s really hard to understand what it’s like. I know what it seems like it should be, but it’s a very different thing.”

Markle said she and her husband have had conversations about being in the spotlight and all the negativity that comes with it.

“I have said for a long time to H -- that’s what I call him -- ‘It’s not enough to just survive something,’” Markle said. “That’s not the point of life. You have to thrive. You have got to feel happy.’ I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a ‘stiff upper lip.’ I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging.”

She went on to tell Bradby that she would be more understanding of the scrutiny if it were fair.

“I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair,” Markle said. “And that’s the part that’s really hard to reconcile.”

Markle said before she tied the knot with Harry, some of her friends warned her that becoming a member of the royal family would mean being under the constant glare of the public spotlight and losing her privacy.

“In all fairness, I had no idea, which probably sounds difficult to understand and hear,” Markle said. “But when I first met my now-husband, my friends were really happy because I was so happy, but my British friends said to me, ‘I’m sure he’s great but you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life.’”

“And I, very naively -- I’m American,” Markle continued. “We don’t have that there -- [I said], ‘What are you talking about? That doesn’t make any sense. I’m not in any tabloids.’ I didn’t get it. So it’s been, yeah, it’s been complicated.”

Markle also pointed out that it’s been frustrating to see her name -- along with her family’s -- in headlines concerning stories she said just aren’t true.

“If things are fair, that completely tracks for me if things are fair,” Markle said. “If I do something wrong I’d be the first one to go, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry. I would never do that,’ but when people are saying things that are just untrue and they’re being told they’re untrue but they’re allowed to still say them, I don’t know anybody in the world who would feel that that’s OK. And that’s different than just scrutiny. That’s, what would you call that? That’s a different beast. It’s really a different beast.”

Markle also got candid with Bradby about the negative attention she has received from the media during her pregnancy and first months as a mom with Archie.

“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging,” the 38-year-old said. “And then when you have a newborn, you know... and especially as a woman, it’s a lot.”

“So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed,” Markle continued while holding back tears. “It’s um... yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m OK. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

When Bradby asked if it “would be fair” to say that she’s “not really OK, as in it’s really been a struggle,” Markle responded, “Yes.”

In the documentary, Harry also spoke out against the British tabloids for the “ruthless” treatment Markle has received “over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son.”

“Look, part of this job and part of any job, like everybody, means putting on a brave face and turning a cheek to a lot of the stuff,” he explained. “But again, for me and my wife, of course, there’s a lot of stuff that hurts -- especially when the majority of it is untrue.”

“All we need to do is focus on being real, focus on being the people we are and standing up for what we believe in,” Harry added. “I will not be bullied into carrying [on] a game that killed my mom.”