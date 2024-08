Meghan Markle reportedly had a strong opinion about how Prince William was being treated compared to Prince Harry when they first met in 2017.

According to Robert Jobson's book, "Catherine, The Princess of Wales," Markle believed her now-husband "deserved more materially."

"It is understood that when Meghan and Harry had gone round to have drinks at William and Catherine’s apartment, while they were still living at Nottingham Cottage opposite, Meghan had been ‘taken aback’ at the disparity between the brothers," Jobson wrote in his book released last week, according to the New York Post.

"I am not saying Meghan was jealous, but she was really surprised how lavishly Harry’s brother was living compared to where they were living," Jobson wrote.

According to the royal correspondent and author, this was "perhaps the beginning of all the tensions between the two couples."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Harry and Markle for comment.

When Markle was introduced to William and Kate Middleton, Harry was living in one of the smallest properties on the estate, Nottingham Cottage.

The home consisted of two bedrooms and one bathroom, whereas his brother's home was the 20-room Apartment 1A that William and Middleton lived in after tying the knot.

Harry has addressed his previous living situation in his memoir, "Spare," which was released in 2023.

According to the NY Post, Harry wrote that he was "embarrassed" about bringing Markle to his home. "I was excited to welcome Meg to my home, but also embarrassed. Nott Cott was no palace," the Duke of Sussex reportedly wrote.

After Harry and Markle married, the royal couple moved to Frogmore Cottage. In 2020, Harry and Markle stepped away from their royal duties and moved to California.