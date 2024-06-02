John Lennon’s son Sean calls Prince Harry an ‘idiot’ and ‘buffoon’ after reading his memoir, ‘Spare’

John Lennon’s son, Sean Ono Lennon, had some harsh criticism of Prince Harry and his memoir, "Spare."

Lennon took to X to offer his "long awaited review," summing it up in "two words: ‘Spare Me.’"

People came to the Duke of Sussex’s defense in the replies, but Lennon had cheeky responses for many of them.

"Well, you were the spare Lennon," commented one person, to which he replied, "If you say so."

Another said Prince Harry’s memoir took "courage" to write, to which he joked that the "todger story certainly took some courage," apparently referring to Prince Harry’s account of having frostbite on his genitals.

Many claimed Lennon didn’t or doesn’t know Prince Harry, but he stated they have met before.

"We met once. That was before I realized he was an idiot," he said.

Representatives for Prince Harry and Lennon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Several people pointed out both Lennon and Prince Harry share much in common, both being children of incredibly famous people who died not only young but tragically.

Lennon is the only child of John Lennon and Yoko Ono and was just 5 years old when the Beatles legend was shot and killed in 1980 at age 40. John also has one older son, Julian, with his first wife.

Prince Harry was 12 when his mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a car crash in Paris at age 36.

"I do empathize with him generally. But the way he whines and wangs on about things is really too much. I’m just having a little fun. I think he’s earned some mockery. (I’m sure I have as well)," he wrote.

However, he remained critical of Prince Harry, writing that "him being a buffoon is his own doing."

In another reply about Prince William being a "Golden Child" compared to Prince Harry, he wrote, "That is very sad. I don't hold any of that against him. It's the stupidity that bothers me."

He also stated after the initial review that he was mostly joking, replying to one person, "There is nothing I haven’t realized about what we share in common. Your assumption I don’t see those things because I made a joke is absolutely off base."

One person wrote, "You are entitled to your opinion but the FACT is he has a bestseller in the yr of 2023 while you have not sold anything close to that."

Lennon responded, "I mean, I don’t care but I did win an Oscar this years [sic] so… I think I’m doing okay."

The 48-year-old took home an Oscar in the best animated short category for "War Is Over," inspired by his parents’ music, at this year’s ceremony.

Lennon has also followed in his late father’s footsteps, releasing a debut album, "Into the Sun," in 1998, and playing in several bands, including the Yoko Ono Plastic Ono band.

He also runs a small record label, Chimera, from his kitchen, per the company’s website.

Overall, Lennon seems unbothered by responses to his comments, writing, "People are coming after me because I made a joke about the title of Harry’s book. It’s pretty great."