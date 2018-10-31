Meghan Markle suffers another wardrobe malfunction, wears see-through skirt in New Zealand

Another day, another wardrobe malfunction.

While on the final leg of their royal tour, the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, took a minute to greet fans while on a walkabout in Rotorua, New Zealand on Wednesday.

The newly pregnant 37-year-old paired a royal blue Givenchy sweater with a matching knit skirt and suede, navy heels for one of her final tour ensembles. But the pleated skirt seemed to reveal a little bit more than was probably intended.

In a close-up shot of the Duchess's ensemble, it is easy to see straight through the pleated design, which revealed what the royal was wearing underneath.

It is not clear if the Duchess of Sussex's see-through skirt was an intentional look, the sheer dress trend being a current staple in Hollywood, or if the skirt's sheerness was simply a wardrobe malfunction.

But Meghan has been known to have a few fashion mishaps during her time as a royal.

Just recently, the former actress was snapped stepping off the plane with her husband in the Kingdom of Tonga where she accidentally flashed the tag from underneath the skirt of her bright, red Self Portrait dress. The removable tag was clearly left on the dress and thanks to a strong gust of wind while Meghan and Harry de-planned, the world was able to see the royal's accidental fashion faux pas.

But throughout the 16 days of their royal tour, Meghan has also shown off some spectacular looks, even some that helped to accentuate her growing baby bump.

While in Fiji at the state dinner on Tuesday, October 23, the former "Suits" star was snapped cradling her budding baby bump while glowing in an azure blue, cape-sleeved gown.

The Duchess of Sussex played tribute to the host country by sporting the Fiji blue ensemble, according to Entertainment Tonight. Along with her baby bump, the Duchess accessorized her look with a glimmering pair of diamond, chandelier earrings.