Meghan Markle's estranged sister Samantha says constant cyberbullying is 'overwhelming'

Samantha Grant, half-sister to the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, opened up about being cyberbullied in an exclusive interview with FOX 13.

“It can be overwhelming,” she told the outlet.

“Sharing my address, sharing my private information, social security information, medical records, and some of these trolls will literally stop at nothing,” she said.

Grant said that she has filed a criminal complaint with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, asking them to investigate the cyberbullying incurred over the past couple of years. The investigation is still ongoing according to the sheriff’s office.

“There are also people who are mentally unstable who take it to an irrational level; threats and spending their time, around the clock, obsessing about me,” Grant said. “We need to be adults and agree to disagree. Just because you don't like someone or what they have to say, it doesn’t mean you harass them... I don’t think it is right that they're allowed to do it anonymously behind an avatar.”

Grant also spoke about her father, Thomas Markle, and his strained relationship with Meghan.

“I’d like for them to be able to get together and for her to apologize and say, ‘Wow, my life was caught up in a media storm, but, Dad, I love you. I’m sorry this happened,’” Grant said.

Meghan and Thomas Markle have been at odds ever since he missed her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. Their relationship grew even more acrimonious after he published a letter from her begging him to stop speaking to the media and stop siding with her half-sister, who she accused of selling stories to tabloids.