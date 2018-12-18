Meghan Markle shows off baby bump during nursing home visit

Meghan Markle cradled her baby bump and showed off her calligraphy skills during a visit to a nursing home in her last royal public appearance before Christmas.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex chatted with residents at the Royal Variety residential nursing and care home Brinsworth House in Twickenham, England, on Tuesday.

"The Royal Variety Charity, of which The Queen is Patron, assists those who have worked professionally in the entertainment industry and are in need of help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times," Kensington Palace wrote in a tweet.

It was a fitting assignment for Markle, who starred on "Suits" and was a briefcase girl on "Deal or No Deal" before marrying Prince Harry in May 2018.

The Duchess told one resident that she's doing "very good ... very pregnant."

Markle made Christmas ornaments with residents and flaunted the calligraphy skills she used while she worked at Paper Source before her acting career took off.

The visit comes after Markle's appearance at the British Fashion Awards, where the Duchess received backlash for her habit of cradling her baby bump.

Markle and Prince Harry announced in October that they're expecting their first child.

The baby is due in spring 2019.