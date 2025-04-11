Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle sent her lifestyle products to King Charles in bid to end royal rift: experts

Royal expert Neil Sean claims the Duchess of Sussex quietly sent a sample box of As Ever 'delights' to Clarence House, the London residence of the king

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
King Charles returns home after hospitalization from cancer treatment side effects Video

Fox News correspondent Alex Hogan gives an update on King Charles after he was hospitalized for temporary side effects from his cancer treatment.

Meghan Markle is said to be making a sweet-as-honey gesture toward her father-in-law.

U.K. royal correspondent Neil Sean claimed to Fox News Digital that, according to "a very well-placed source," a "sample box of delights from As Ever has been delivered to Clarence House with a note." Clarence House is the London residence of King Charles III.

Fox News Digital reached out to a spokesperson for Clarence House, as well as Archewell, which represents the offices of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for comment. The insider’s claim has not been verified.

MEGHAN MARKLE'S AS EVER BRAND SELLS OUT IN UNDER AN HOUR DESPITE HIGH PRICES

A split side-by-side image of Meghan Markle and King Charles

UK royal correspondent Neil Sean claimed to Fox News Digital that, according to "a very well-placed source," Meghan Markle quietly sent a box of As Ever products to Clarence House, the London residence of her father-in-law, King Charles III. (Getty Images)

"An As Ever gift box [was sent], which included the… jams, honey, crêpes mix and various assortments, according to a very well-placed source," Sean told Fox News Digital. "This was a gifted idea from… the Duchess of Sussex."

Insiders told Sean that Meghan has said she holds the king, 76, in "such high regard." He also pointed out that the mother of two has sent special boxes of her lifestyle products to pals to celebrate its launch, also with handwritten notes.

Meghan Markle's brand released honey

Products from Meghan Markle's As Ever line sold out in under an hour. Her honey was gone in under five minutes. (As Ever)

On April 3, a day after the products became available for purchase to the public, the "Suits" alum reposted photos of friends who'd received keepsake boxes on her Instagram Stories. Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner and Oscar winner Zoe Saldaña were among those to receive a special delivery. Her products sold out in under an hour.

Kris Jenner wearing a white suit, Doria Ragland wearing an orange and pink dress and Kim Kardashian wearing a black dress

Kris Jenner (left, seen here with Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland and Kim Kardashian) was among those to receive a special delivery from As Ever. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity)

Several royal experts told Fox News Digital that, if true, this would be Meghan’s way of "building bridges with the royal family" following her royal departure with Prince Harry in 2020.

WATCH: KING CHARLES RETURNS HOME AFTER HOSPITALIZATION FROM CANCER TREATMENT SIDE EFFECTS

"I understand how she may not feel respected still, but tiny gestures like this are her way of showing compassion for what the king is going through and helping to rebuild bridges between Prince William, Prince Harry and the king," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.

The king was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024.

King Charles, Queen Camilla and Meghan Markle laughing in formal wear outdoors.

According to reports, King Charles III once nicknamed Meghan Markle "Tungsten," which symbolizes toughness and resilience. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"Perhaps conciliatory gifts from the hostess with the mostess could shine," he added.

An aerial view of Clarence House

Clarence House is seen here with the Band of the Coldstream Guards. (Victoria Jones-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that the timing for a potential As Ever keepsake box to reach Clarence House is ideal – the king, who has been on an official visit to Italy, recently celebrated his 20th anniversary with Queen Camilla.

"The curious of us wonder whether Meghan sent a [box] of her As Ever edibles to King Charles," said Chard. "However, none of my royal sources have confirmed either way… Charles and Queen Camilla's 20th wedding anniversary is the perfect time for Meghan to highlight her brand products to her royal connections… [And] King Charles loves top-quality food. He offers quality preserves through his Highgrove Estate and the royal household’s official store."

Queen Camilla smiling in a polka dot dress accepting flowers.

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on April 9. (Paul Ellis/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

"We may have to wait a while and see if senior royal aide, Sir Clive Alderton, records a gift from Meghan, a gift which is passed on to staff or a charity," Chard noted. "King Charles will be relieved that his daughter-in-law is trying to keep the wolves from the door. However, this will be a fleeting thought as it’s business as usual for the king."

A close-up of Sir Clive on a royal carriage

Sir Clive Alderton is the principal private decretary to King Charles III. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Some of Meghan’s pals first posted photos of her raspberry spread last year. The Duchess of Sussex originally launched her lifestyle brand as American Riviera Orchard. However, due to reported trademark issues, the 43-year-old announced in February of this year that she had renamed her brand to As Ever.

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that if a package was sent out to the royal households, royal courtiers would see it first – and they would likely have different opinions about Meghan's reported gesture.

King Charles talking to Meghan Markle when she was pregnant inside a church as Prince Harry and Prince William converse.

Meghan Markle, seen here when she was pregnant with Prince Archie, reportedly bonded with the king before she stepped back as a senior royal. (Richard Pohle/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

"King Charles III appreciates organic and artisanal foods," said Fordwich. "He’s long been dedicated to sustainable farming… Even if the king, who is susceptible to sentimental leanings and does wish reconciliation with his son, were to accept such a gift, he is surrounded by courtiers who would recognize it as an insecure, calculated gesture by Meghan Markle."

King Charles in a beige suit admiring honey.

The former Prince Charles is seen here during a tour of an organic farm in Havana, Cuba, circa 2019. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Harry has had a strained relationship with his family since he and his wife stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. They cited the unbearable media intrusions and the lack of support from the palace as their reasons for the move. They are raising their two young children in the wealthy, coastal city of Montecito.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shaking hands as King Charles looks on.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California, Meghan Markle's home state. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

While Harry shared a brief, positive meeting with his father following Charles’ cancer diagnosis in 2024, communication between father and son has since broken down, People magazine previously reported. Insiders told the outlet that Charles no longer answers Harry’s calls or responds to his letters. Attempts to reconnect with William through calls, texts and messages have also been ignored, the outlet reported.

Harry entering court

Prince Harry leaves after a hearing regarding his security at the Royal Courts of Justice on April 9, 2025, in London. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace at the time for comment.

The 40-year-old recently spent two days at London’s Royal Courts of Justice for his appeal regarding the removal of government-funded security for him and his wife. The couple lost their security when they stepped back as working royals. It is understood that father and son didn’t meet before Charles and Camilla headed to Italy.

A close-up of Meghan Markle's hands working with flower sprinkles.

Meghan Markle showcased some of her lifestyle products, including her "flower sprinkles," in her Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan." (Jake Rosenberg/Netflix © 2025)

Meghan, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the British prince in 2018. Charles walked Meghan down the aisle on her wedding day when her father, former Hollywood lighting director Thomas Markle, couldn’t attend.

King Charles walking down Meghan Markle down the aisle on her wedding day.

King Charles walked Meghan Markle down the aisle on her wedding day in 2018. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

