Meghan Markle sent her lifestyle products to King Charles in bid to end royal rift: experts

Meghan Markle is said to be making a sweet-as-honey gesture toward her father-in-law.

U.K. royal correspondent Neil Sean claimed to Fox News Digital that, according to "a very well-placed source," a "sample box of delights from As Ever has been delivered to Clarence House with a note." Clarence House is the London residence of King Charles III.

Fox News Digital reached out to a spokesperson for Clarence House, as well as Archewell, which represents the offices of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for comment. The insider’s claim has not been verified.

"An As Ever gift box [was sent], which included the… jams, honey, crêpes mix and various assortments, according to a very well-placed source," Sean told Fox News Digital. "This was a gifted idea from… the Duchess of Sussex."

Insiders told Sean that Meghan has said she holds the king, 76, in "such high regard." He also pointed out that the mother of two has sent special boxes of her lifestyle products to pals to celebrate its launch, also with handwritten notes.

On April 3, a day after the products became available for purchase to the public, the "Suits" alum reposted photos of friends who'd received keepsake boxes on her Instagram Stories. Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner and Oscar winner Zoe Saldaña were among those to receive a special delivery. Her products sold out in under an hour.

Several royal experts told Fox News Digital that, if true, this would be Meghan’s way of "building bridges with the royal family" following her royal departure with Prince Harry in 2020.

"I understand how she may not feel respected still, but tiny gestures like this are her way of showing compassion for what the king is going through and helping to rebuild bridges between Prince William, Prince Harry and the king," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.

The king was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024.

"Perhaps conciliatory gifts from the hostess with the mostess could shine," he added.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that the timing for a potential As Ever keepsake box to reach Clarence House is ideal – the king, who has been on an official visit to Italy, recently celebrated his 20th anniversary with Queen Camilla.

"The curious of us wonder whether Meghan sent a [box] of her As Ever edibles to King Charles," said Chard. "However, none of my royal sources have confirmed either way… Charles and Queen Camilla's 20th wedding anniversary is the perfect time for Meghan to highlight her brand products to her royal connections… [And] King Charles loves top-quality food. He offers quality preserves through his Highgrove Estate and the royal household’s official store."

"We may have to wait a while and see if senior royal aide, Sir Clive Alderton, records a gift from Meghan, a gift which is passed on to staff or a charity," Chard noted. "King Charles will be relieved that his daughter-in-law is trying to keep the wolves from the door. However, this will be a fleeting thought as it’s business as usual for the king."

Some of Meghan’s pals first posted photos of her raspberry spread last year. The Duchess of Sussex originally launched her lifestyle brand as American Riviera Orchard. However, due to reported trademark issues, the 43-year-old announced in February of this year that she had renamed her brand to As Ever.

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that if a package was sent out to the royal households, royal courtiers would see it first – and they would likely have different opinions about Meghan's reported gesture.

"King Charles III appreciates organic and artisanal foods," said Fordwich. "He’s long been dedicated to sustainable farming… Even if the king, who is susceptible to sentimental leanings and does wish reconciliation with his son, were to accept such a gift, he is surrounded by courtiers who would recognize it as an insecure, calculated gesture by Meghan Markle."

Harry has had a strained relationship with his family since he and his wife stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. They cited the unbearable media intrusions and the lack of support from the palace as their reasons for the move. They are raising their two young children in the wealthy, coastal city of Montecito.

While Harry shared a brief, positive meeting with his father following Charles’ cancer diagnosis in 2024, communication between father and son has since broken down, People magazine previously reported. Insiders told the outlet that Charles no longer answers Harry’s calls or responds to his letters. Attempts to reconnect with William through calls, texts and messages have also been ignored, the outlet reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace at the time for comment.

The 40-year-old recently spent two days at London’s Royal Courts of Justice for his appeal regarding the removal of government-funded security for him and his wife. The couple lost their security when they stepped back as working royals. It is understood that father and son didn’t meet before Charles and Camilla headed to Italy.

Meghan, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the British prince in 2018. Charles walked Meghan down the aisle on her wedding day when her father, former Hollywood lighting director Thomas Markle, couldn’t attend.