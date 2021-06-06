Meghan Markle reportedly due on Prince Philip's birthday

Meghan Markle’s due date is coming up next week – on what would have been the late Prince Philip’s 100th birthday, a report said on Saturday.

Markle and Prince Harry’s second child, a girl, is expected to be born on Thursday, according to The Sun, citing a royal insider.

That day, June 10, would have been Harry’s grandfather’s birthday. The Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth’s longtime companion, died on April 9, before reaching the milestone.

The couple has remained tight-lipped on specifics about the upcoming birth, only saying that they were expecting a girl in the early summer.

Markle, 39, plans to give birth at the couple’s California mansion, according to the report.

The Sussexes are reportedly considering naming the baby Pip, after Phillip, or Lily – a nod to the Queen’s family nickname Lilibet.

"They’ve been talking about Lily and Pip. They’re not exactly traditional royal names, but these two aren’t exactly a traditional royal couple," the Sun’s source said.

The news comes as the couple was demoted on the royal website, following their U.S. move and bombshell Oprah interview that attacked Buckingham Palace.

They are now ranked behind Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and the Wessexes.

The newborn baby will be ranked eighth in line to the British throne, behind older brother Archie.

