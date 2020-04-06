Meghan Markle's real name leaves fans stunned: 'Mind blown'

Even though Meghan Markle has officially stepped down as a royal family member, she's still making headlines.

Last week her son, Archie Harrison's, birth certificate was made public and some surprising news left fans confused. The document revealed that Meghan isn't the Duchess of Sussex's real name.

Instead, her full legal name is Rachel Meghan Markle.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY SUSPEND THEIR OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT

It was also learned that her job description since marrying Prince Harry is “Princess of the United Kingdom" and Archie was born at the $25,000-a-night Portland Hospital in Westminster, England.

According to the Mirror, "while [Meghan] was given the title the Duchess of Sussex by the Queen on her wedding day, she is also technically a princess, just not in her own name."

HOW MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY ARE SPENDING THEIR TIME IN LA: REPORT

"She is Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales through her husband, Harry," it added.

Meanwhile, fans were left surprised by the revelation: "Anyone else mind blown that Meghan Markle’s real first name is Rachel or am I late on this?" one wrote.

"Her name is fake and title on birth certificate is fake. She's ALL fake!" said another.

''Princess of the United Kingdom' WTH," added a disgruntled fan.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY ‘ARE POSITIVE ABOUT THE FUTURE’ IN AMERICA

"You were never a Princess and you have been ordered to stop using that title!" complained someone else.

Another pointed out -- "In absurd things to be shocked about today news: Meghan Markle's first name is actually Rachel & her occupation listed on her son's birth certificate is Princess of the United Kingdom. Well lots of ppl go by their middle names and Kate's occupation is the same as Meghan's."

Last month, the couple flew to California with Archie from their home on Vancouver Island in Canada earlier this month before flights were banned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meghan and Harry are now focused on their work outside the royal family and said goodbye to their 11.3 million Instagram followers on March 30.

“While you may not see us here, the work continues,” they wrote in a statement on their official Instagram account, which was suspended. “Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future nonprofit organization,” their spokesperson announced in a statement released via Buckingham Palace.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.