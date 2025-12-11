Princess Sofia of Sweden met Jeffrey Epstein a few times but denies any ties, palace says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Royal Court of Sweden admitted that Princess Sofia met with Jeffrey Epstein "on a few occasions" after newly surfaced emails appeared to connect the royal to the late convicted sex offender.

The former model and reality TV starlet met the disgraced financier through her mentor, Swedish businesswoman Barbro Ehnbom, in 2005, according to emails published by the Swedish outlet Dagens Nyheter and cited by People.

"The recent media reporting regarding Princess Sofia has given rise to speculation about the Princess and her alleged relationship with Jeffrey Epstein," a spokesperson for the Royal Court of Sweden told Fox News Digital in a statement Wednesday.

SARAH FERGUSON ‘MASSIVELY ON EDGE AND PANICKING’ AFTER EX-PRINCE ANDREW’S ROYAL EVICTION: EXPERT

"The Royal Court has responded to questions from Dagens Nyheter about whether the Princess in her 20s was introduced to Jeffrey Epstein."

"The Royal Court notes the significant media interest in this matter," the spokesperson shared. "At the same time, it is important that the reporting remains focused on what is relevant. No one can be expected to remember every person they have encountered throughout their life; however, Princess Sofia recalls meeting Epstein on a few occasions about 20 years ago."

"We wish to clarify that these meetings took place in social settings, such as at a restaurant and a movie premiere," the statement continued. "Reports that the Princess received help from Epstein with acting lessons or with a visa to the United States are incorrect."

WATCH: PRINCE ANDREW STRIPPED OF TITLES, EVICTED FROM ROYAL LODGE

"The Princess has never been dependent on him in any way, nor has she had any contact with him for the past 20 years," the statement concluded.

Ehnbom reportedly wrote in a December 2005 email, "This is Sofia, an aspiring actress who just arrived in New York. She’s the girl I told you about before I left, who I thought you might like to meet. Maybe we can visit before you go on holiday?" The message included a photo.

Epstein reportedly replied, "I’m in the Caribbean. Does she want to come for a couple of days? I’ll send a ticket."

It’s believed that Epstein was inviting Sofia to Little Saint James, his privately owned island, where he was accused of sex trafficking minors.

The Swedish Royal Court told the outlet that Sofia was "introduced to the person in question on a few occasions around 2005." Officials also noted that Sofia, now 41, did not accept the invitation to join Epstein in the Caribbean.

The outlet also published a 2006 email from Epstein’s assistant to Ehnbom that read, "Jeffrey wonders what really happened with Camilla. Did you tell her she has a ticket to New York anytime she wants?"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I think he means Sofia, the little beautiful dark-haired girl who had her friend Camilla with her," Ehnbom reportedly replied. It was noted that Epstein offered both women spots at an acting school, but there were issues with their visas.

Fox News Digital reached out to Ehnbom for comment.

After the news broke, Sofia was absent on Dec. 10 for the Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm, an annual outing that’s essential for the royals. Her husband, Prince Carl Philip, attended with his parents and two sisters, Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine.

In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida to state charges of procuring a minor for prostitution and solicitation of prostitution. More than a decade later, in 2019, he was indicted on federal sex-trafficking charges involving minors. He died that year at age 66 while awaiting trial.

"In the mid-2000s, Sofia was an aspiring actress and model trying to establish herself in New York," royal commentator Amanda Matta told Fox News Digital.

"Unfortunately, Jeffrey Epstein’s social web touched nearly every corner of that world. Being introduced to him at that time doesn’t mean she was complicit in, or even aware of, what would later come to light about his crimes. If anything, young women like Sofia may well have been the ones being groomed, not the other way around."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"The kind of straightforward response we saw from Sweden is very characteristic of the Scandinavian monarchies," Matta said. "They tend to favor calm, pragmatic damage control over the defensive or drawn-out approach we often see from the British royals. I doubt Sofia will face any formal repercussions unless more details emerge that shed light on actual misconduct, given how long ago this took place and how firmly she’s distanced herself from it."

"It could stir up some uncomfortable memories of how the public first viewed her — as a ‘commoner’ and formerly reality TV personality, to put it politely, whom they weren’t sure belonged in royal circles," Matta warned.

As a model, Sofia famously posed topless with a boa constrictor for the Swedish men’s magazine Slitz. She went on to appear in the reality TV show "Paradise Hotel" in 2005.

According to multiple reports, Sofia met Prince Carl Philip, 46, the only son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, at a Swedish nightclub through mutual friends in 2009. Their relationship became public in 2010. The couple married in 2015 and went on to welcome four children.

"Over time, Princess Sofia has worked incredibly hard to rewrite the narrative, and her genuine dedication to patronages is only part of the equation," said Matta.

"The Swedish royal family’s open embrace of her and non-tolerance of media abuse went a long way towards Sofia’s broader acceptance. The public has already seen Sofia weather controversy, so as long as the palace stays transparent, I expect they’ll see this as the unfortunate but explainable episode that it really is."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2018, Sofia spoke to Sweden’s TV4 about how she was the target of online bullying.

"I was met with an enormous hate storm from people who had opinions about me as a person, about my relationship," she explained at the time, as quoted by People.

"I was surprised, and it definitely affected me," the princess admitted. "I didn’t understand that people had such a need to express how badly they felt about me. It was very tough."

The couple has used the Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Foundation to raise awareness about the harmful effects of online bullying and hate speech.

Sofia isn’t the only royal to be connected to Epstein.

In October, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had stripped his brother, the former Prince Andrew, of his royal titles and honors amid renewed scrutiny surrounding his friendship with Epstein.

KING CHARLES KICKED ANDREW OUT BUT CAN’T REMOVE DISGRACED EX-ROYAL FROM LINE OF SUCCESSION: EXPERTS

Andrew, 65, previously stepped back as a senior royal in 2019 after he gave a disastrous interview to the BBC, where he attempted to explain his ties to the pedophile.

Before she died in 2022, Queen Elizabeth II stripped her son of his military titles and patronages after a judge rejected Andrew’s attempt to have a lawsuit against him by his accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, dismissed. He later settled with the American woman out of court for an undisclosed sum. Giuffre, 41, died by suicide in April.

Matta emphasized that Sofia’s situation bears no real resemblance to Andrew’s.

"That’s really an apples-to-oranges comparison," she said.