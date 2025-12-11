Andy Dick says 'f--- no' to rehab after apparent overdose in Hollywood

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Despite a scary incident in Los Angeles earlier this week, Andy Dick is refusing to go to rehab.

The troubled comedian, 59, apparently overdosed on a street in his neighborhood Tuesday, and, on Wednesday night, he spoke with TMZ about what happened.

When the outlet asked him about seeking out professional help, Dick, who held a glass and seemed to slur his words, responded, "When you say ‘professional,’ should I call Dr. Drew again?"

Dick has worked with the doctor and addiction specialist numerous times, including a stint on "Celebrity Rehab" in 2008, though he didn't seem sincere in reaching back out to him for help now.

He was asked the question again, and he continued to deflect, saying, "Do I need help? Do we all need help? Do you need help?"

TMZ asked if he felt like he was in a good place at the moment, and he emphatically replied, "Love it." The outlet asked him specifically if he had any plans to go to rehab, and he said, "F--- no."

Two of his friends sat beside him during the interview, and they explained that they've tried to get him into rehab to no avail. He made disgusted faces as they spoke about it, and when TMZ asked him, "But you don't want to be in rehab?" Dick said, "I'm not going to be in rehab."

On Dec. 9, TMZ shared a video of Dick sitting on a street in LA, slumped over with his glasses on the ground in front of him. His friends, one of whom was recording the video, tried to get him to wake up, but he fell back, appearing unconscious.

Someone administered Narcan, a nasal spray that can reverse overdoses. The Los Angeles Fire Department told TMZ that paramedics responded to the location, but Dick wasn't taken to a hospital.

When Dick spoke to the outlet, he explained that he'd been out with his friends but managed to slip away. While he was alone, he found a man who had crack cocaine and decided to try some.

"I wanted to see what he was doing," he said. "And, also, I don't mind doing a little crack every now and then."

This isn't the first time Dick has had public struggles with addiction.

In 1999, the "NewsRadio" actor was arrested after crashing his car into a utility pole in LA. He was hit with multiple charges, including driving under the influence and possession of cocaine, but the charges were ultimately dismissed when he completed a drug treatment program.

He was arrested multiple times in subsequent years, and, in 2022, he was convicted of misdemeanor sexual battery stemming from an incident with an Uber driver in 2018. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Dick for comment.