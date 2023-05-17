Expand / Collapse search
Prince Harry
Published

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle involved in 'terrifying' car chase with paparazzi, spokesperson says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended an awards ceremony in New York Tuesday night

By Lauryn Overhultz , Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving paparazzi photographers, the couple's spokesperson claims.

The alleged car chase took place Tuesday evening after Harry and Markle attended the Women of Vision awards in New York – where the Duchess of Sussex was given the 2023 Women of Vision award by Gloria Steinem.

Dora Ragland wears black dress with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at women foundation event

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, joined the couple on the red carpet. (Kevin Mazur)

"Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Meghan Markle sports tight gold dress with keyhole cut-out alongside Prince Harry at gala

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared the look of love on the red carpet ahead of Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards. (Kevin Mazur)

MEGHAN MARKLE ALL SMILES IN GOLD GOWN ALONGSIDE PRINCE HARRY FOR POST-CORONATION AWARD

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers."

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety."

Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, died in a car crash in 1997. At the time, Princess Diana was being pursued by paparazzi in Paris.

Prince Harry and Markle have voiced strong concerns over their safety and the safety of their family. The Duke of Sussex is currently locked in a legal battle in the United Kingdom. Harry has insisted he be allowed to pay for police protection in the UK after being stripped of his royal security following his decision to become a non-working royal.

Markle and Harry stepped back from their senior roles in 2020 and have since settled in California to raise their two children; Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan Markle receives an award

Meghan Markle speaks on stage at the Women of Vision awards. (Getty Images)

Meghan Markle gives a speech

The Duchess of Sussex was joined by Gloria Steinem and Teresa Younger during the ceremony. (Getty Images)

Markle received the award Tuesday for "her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls" from Steinem, the Ms. Foundation co-founder.

According to its 2022 annual report, the organization provided 12.66 million COVID-19 vaccines with partner Global Citizen and helped resettle nearly 175,000 refugees from Ukraine and Afghanistan in the United States with partner Welcome.US.

The foundation also helped build a community play space in Uvalde, Texas, following the school shooting there that killed 19 children and two teachers.

Meghan Markle sparkles in gold dress, Gloria Steinem wears black shirt for foundation event in New York

Gloria Steinem and Meghan Markle smile on the red carpet at Ms. Foundation event in New York. (Kevin Mazur)

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

