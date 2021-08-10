Meghan Markle, Prince Harry praised by Melissa McCarthy over royal exit: 'Very inspiring'

Melissa McCarthy has nothing but nice things to say about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Oscar-nominated actress recently collaborated with Markle to create a silly video in celebration of Markle's recent 40th birthday.

In the clip, McCarthy and the "Suits" alum engaged in a comedy bit featuring the royal convincing McCarthy to donate 40 minutes of time to help reintegrate women into the workforce after the COVID-19 shutdown. In the final moments of the video, Harry could be seen juggling in the background.

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, McCarthy looked back on the experience and gushed over the royals.

"They were so sweet and funny," she said. "I just found them very inspiring. They’re carving out their own lives. They’re carving out their lives for their kids."

She also praised the "amazing" work that Markle is doing in celebration of her birthday.

"I just love that she's like, ‘What can I do to put [out] some good and help some people out?’" the actress recalled. "I was like, ‘Well, that’s awfully nice,' then in comes Harry and he's like, ‘I can juggle.'"

Additionally, the "Thunder Force" star recalled thinking Harry would cause a stir with his juggling, saying it would make the video "weird in a way that will make me watch it 5 million times."

Finally, McCarthy noted that Harry and Markle "don't take themselves too seriously."

"[They wanted to] do it in a fun way and see if we can drum up more people helping more women get back into the workforce," said the star. "I was like, ‘Yes, what a great idea.’ I was so pleased to be a part of it."

She concluded by explaining that the creation of the video – and even its funny script – was a "group effort."

McCarthy will next be seen in Hulu's "Nine Perfect Strangers," which begins streaming on Aug. 18.

