What Meghan Markle's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. has said about the Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., has not held back when discussing his famous sister.

Most recently, the 55-year-old called the Duchess of Sussex "shallow" in the first trailer for Australia’s "Big Brother VIP."

"I told Prince Harry, ‘I think she’s going to ruin your life,'" Thomas said in the preview of the show. "She’s very shallow."

MEGHAN CREATED HER OWN FAMILY DISASTER BY NOT TELLING THEM ABOUT PRINCE HARRY SOONER, SOURCE SAYS

Thomas' tune has changed since he spoke about his younger sister in March 2020.

At the time, Meghan's estranged half-brother urged her to make amends with their father, Thomas Markle Sr.

"I think seriously what should happen is that Meghan should actually just seriously get off her high horse, call her father, make amends," the 54-year-old told U.K.’s Express.

"The guy dedicated his whole entire life to her – where she is at today is because of him," he continued. "That is the only reason and I mean enough is enough. My dad’s dying wish, he tells me on the phone, is just so he can just make amends and see [his grandson] Archie . And have his daughter back in his life – I mean, we owe him that.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I’m sorry for that last three years of bad press. It should have been done differently a long time ago and she could have had a big decision in that. Reached out a little bit more and we would probably have a better time right now.

"It’s in the past and there is no instruction booklet for all this and how everything went down. I would say it is the last thing that she does, she needs to call her father."

Thomas also stressed he hopes to see his nephew Archie who he has only seen in newspapers and magazines.

"Here’s a family member that I have never met, a family member who I will probably never meet unless the queen steps in and says, ‘You know, let’s give these Markles a break, let’s give them some recognition because they do exist and they are nice people.'"

In 2019, Thomas Jr. revealed that the rift between the family members started back when Meghan landed the role as Rachel Zane on the TV series "Suits."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A lot of the distance happened between Meghan when she went to Toronto and her first big break in TV which was 'Suits' and it turned out to be a big hit in the USA," he said at the time, adding that his sister "turned into a little Hollywood starlet" who was "focused on her career so much."

"I get it," Thomas Jr. noted. "I get being in that world because once you’re down that path you’ll do anything it takes to be successful so that had a lot to do with being distant from her whole family."