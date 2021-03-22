Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Oprah interview prompts Buckingham Palace to consider appointing diversity chief

Buckingham Palace is considering hiring a diversity chief after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Fox News has learned.

The news comes weeks after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told the media mogul that a member of the royal family had concerns about the color of their son Archie’s skin before he was born.

The family member was not Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip, according to Harry, sparking a flurry of speculation about who it could be.

A palace source told Fox News on Monday that they "are listening and learning to get this right."

"Diversity is an issue which has been taken very seriously across the Royal Households," the insider explained. "We have the policies, the procedures and programs in place but we haven’t seen the progress we would like in terms of representation and more needs to be done, we can always improve. The work to do this has been underway for some time now and comes with the full support of the family."

The source added that it’s still too soon to announce any official roles.

"Lots of measures are being considered," said the source. "Certainly the idea of someone to spearhead this work and look at diversity [and] inclusion across the three households is something that has to be considered. It is too early however for any firm plans to be announced."

On March 7, CBS aired a two-hour tell-all that Harry, 36, and Markle, 39, gave to Winfrey, 67. During the televised sit-down, Harry revealed that his relationships with his father Prince Charles and his older brother Prince William have ruptured.

Markle, who is biracial, also described feeling so isolated and miserable inside the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. The former television star also said she sought mental health help through the palace’s human resources department but was told there was nothing it could do.

Two days after the tell-all, Charles, 72, stepped out to visit a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in London. The Prince of Wales was asked for his reaction to the shocking conversation by reporters but remained silent.

A rep for Charles didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Shortly after the interview, William defended the monarchy by saying that they are "very much not a racist family." The 38-year-old’s comments were made during a visit to an East London School.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is second in line to the throne after Charles, said he hadn’t yet spoken to Harry in the aftermath of the interview.

"But I will do," he noted.

Harry told Winfrey the royal family cut him off financially at the start of 2020 after announcing plans to step back from his roles. But he was able to afford security for his family because of the money his late mother Princess Diana left behind.

He disputed rumors that he intentionally blindsided the queen, 94, with his decision to split. He suspected the rumors came from the institution.

"I’ve never blindsided my grandmother," Harry said. "I have too much respect for her."

Thirty-six hours after the interview aired in the U.S., Buckingham Palace issued a statement.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," said a statement from the palace provided to Fox News. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," the statement concluded.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had no comment when reached by Fox News.

The interview has been viewed by nearly 50 million people worldwide.

After Harry and Markle married in May 2018 at Windsor Castle, the royal family seemed to welcome the Duchess of Sussex, a glamorous former TV star. The pair were seen as providing a fresh young face for the monarchy of an increasingly multicultural nation.

The couple stepped away from royal duties last year and eventually settled in California, saying they wanted to escape racist coverage and unwanted intrusions on their privacy by the British media.

During the interview, the duke and duchess shared they are expecting a girl due this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.