Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may consider a male nanny or ‘manny’ for their royal baby, reports say

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could be breaking royal tradition once more when it comes to picking a nanny for their royal baby.

Sarajane Ambrose is the founder of Imperial Nannies, a leading childcare agency in London who has experience of placing nannies with royal families. Ambrose told People magazine Friday the couple could even opt for a male nanny or “manny” as they are known.

MEGHAN MARKLE WAS 'UNDER NO PRESSURE' TO COPY KATE MIDDLETON

Markle, 37, is due to give birth to her firstborn sometime this spring.

“There was a trend for male nannies a few years ago, but it’s really the personality match that’s important,” said Ambrose. “… He or she has to be professional, discreet, do a very good job and be prepared to not only speak to anybody about her experiences there, they will be on their toes the whole time and it can be isolating too.”

Ambrose, who has worked with members of the British royal family, as well as other European royals, wouldn’t comment to the magazine on whether Markle and Harry, 34, are using an agency such as hers. She also said “mannies” count for only 10 percent of the candidates on her book. However, she shared that at this point, the former American actress already has it covered.

“The Duchess of Sussex is up to date on all the different options, she knows what she’s doing, she’s done her research and she knows exactly what she is looking for,” explained Ambrose. “... She’s worldly and she has a huge network of friends, many of whom have had children, so I think she will have been offered lots and lots of advice — it’s up to her which advice she takes!”

MEGHAN MARKLE 'HAS MOVED ON' FROM HER DIFFICULT DAD

Ambrose noted lots of Americans tend to favor a British nanny possibly due to their mannerisms, but the former “Suits” star could have another idea in mind.

Russell Myers, royal editor of UK’s Daily Mirror and chief executive reporter claimed a source close to the couple revealed Markle was looking for an American nanny to welcome into her royal household.

“Meghan and Harry have clear ideas on how to bring up their children,” claimed the source. “Meghan was clear in telling recruiters she favors an American over a Brit and wants them to feel part of the family rather than a uniformed member of staff.”

“That is important to her,” continued the source. “She’s never hidden the fact she is fiercely proud of her American roots. They are keen to explore the possibility of a male nanny.”

MEGHAN MARKLE'S BIRTH PLANS NOT HER IDEA?

Back in February of this year, Vanity Fair reported Markle reportedly told friends that she wants to take a “fluid approach to gender” when raising her child.

“Meghan has been talking to some of her friends about the birth and how she and Harry plan to raise their baby. Her exact word was 'fluid,'" a source told the magazine. "She said they plan to raise their child with a fluid approach to gender and they won’t be imposing any stereotypes."

The Sussexes have planned a gender-neutral nursery with white and gray colors, the outlet reported.

A Kensington Palace spokesman declined Vanity Fair's request for comment.

MEGHAN MARKLE 'SPEAKS HER MIND' LIKE AN AMERICAN, SAYS PRINCESS DIANA'S ROYAL BUTLER

Kensington Palace recently announced that Markle and Harry are planning to keep the birth of their firstborn private.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” the palace said in a statement.

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”