Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may skip Lady Gabriella Windsor’s royal wedding, report says

It turns out Meghan Markle and the rest of "the fab four" may miss out on the next royal wedding.

UK’s Mirror reported Sunday that many senior British royals, including Markle, Kate Middleton, their spouses Princes Harry and William, and even Queen Elizabeth II may reportedly skip Lady Gabriella Windsor’s spring nuptials to boyfriend Thomas Kingstone.

Windsor, who is 51st in line to the throne, is the daughter of Elizabeth’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent. Her grandfather, Prince George of Kent, is also the 92-year-old’s younger brother.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam told UK’s Express that while the news may come as a surprise to many, it’s not exactly a huge shocker within the palace.

“Senior members of the royal family were absent from the marriage of her brother Lord Frederick Windsor to the actress Sophie Winkelman in 2009,” said Fitzwilliam. “There will be speculation as to which senior royals will attend this. It’s a relatively low profile occasion as royal weddings go but given the insatiable appetite for royal news, there was more buzz around [Princess] Eugenie’s wedding than expected, there will undoubtedly be interest in it.”

According to the publication, Windsor, known to friends as Ella, graduated from Brown and Oxford with degrees in comparative literature and social anthropology. The 37-year-old now works as a senior director at a branding company where she specializes in travel and art.

Kingstone reportedly dated Natalie Hicks-Loebbecke, an ex of William’s, before he met Windsor.

UK’s Daily Mail reported the wedding will be privately paid by Prince Michael of Kent along with his wife, Princess Michael of Kent. The wedding will be held at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, the same royal venue where Markle and Harry, as well as Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank tied the knot.

It is likely Markle, 37, may not be able to attend Windsor’s wedding because she is also expecting her first child with Harry, 34, in the spring.

But when it comes to weddings, Markle knows how to add a special touch.

People magazine also reported that for her own May 2018 marriage to Harry, she gifted six of her best friends, as well as new sister-in-law Middleton, 37, a solid gold disc bracelet by jewelry Lisette Polny, founder of Zofia Day, called the “Kensington.”

According to the magazine, the bracelet in yellow gold was made specifically for the royal wedding and approved by Markle herself. The piece is available to the public to buy for $450.

“It’s an overwhelming honor to be part of history and for my pieces to be given as a keepsake for this momentous occasion,” Polny told People. “It’s a really simple, elegant piece that’s just very true to her personal style.”

The publication noted that it was Markle’s wish that her closest confidantes received something significant to remember the big day. Markle, now the Duchess of Cambridge, has been a fan of the California-based brand long before she became a royal.

Her friend Benita Litt’s two daughters, Rylan and Remi, were also given necklaces designed by Polny, the Windsor Heart Pendant Necklace and the Charlotte Bow Necklace.

“I have always wanted to create a petite line, and my daughter loves to wear my designs,” explained Polny. “So I decided to make Benita’s girls some special pieces for their special day.”