Meghan Markle, Prince Harry invite stunning runway model aristocrat to wedding while 'most beautiful royal' stays home, says report

Runway model Lady Amelia Windsor, who is 37th in line to the throne, was reportedly not invited to the wedding of her cousin Prince Harry to American actress Meghan Markle — but another red-hot cousin has a spot secured for the royal event of the year.

Lady Kitty Spencer, the niece of Prince Harry’s late mother Princess Diana, is reportedly attending the high-profile nuptials Saturday at Windsor Castle.

Kensington Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Like Lady Windsor, dubbed “the world’s hottest royal” by the press, Spencer has stirred headlines for her head-turning looks.

Back in February, Spencer, who is signed with Storm Management, walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana’s “Secret & Diamonds” show, along with other royals, wearing a tiara.

Storm Management is recognized in the fashion world for discovering British "it" girls Kate Moss and Cara Delevinge, as well as signing Windsor.

However, the 27-year-old, who is a member of British aristocracy, is not in line to the throne.

Windsor, on the other hand, is the third cousin of Harry and granddaughter of the Duke of Kent, who is Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin.

A friend of Windsor’s told The Sun the royal was “a little surprised” she wasn’t invited to the wedding.

“Amelia is creating quite a name for herself with her modeling and Instagram posts,” said the pal. “Perhaps Harry just wanted to keep the family invited to a small number or maybe he didn’t want anyone upstaging the bride.”

Back in April, Vanity Fair reported Prince Harry wanted to make sure his mother wasn’t forgotten on May 19. The magazine learned he invited “the entire Spencer clan” to the big day, including Spencer and her father, Earl Charles Spencer, Diana’s younger brother.

“Harry has always kept in close touch with the Spencers and they have all received invitations,” claimed a family friend. “Harry gets on well with his aunts and uncle and they have met Meghan. His cousins all have the golden ticket — an invite to the ceremony and reception and the evening party.”

The magazine noted Spencer has a special bond with her cousin. The top model, who lives in London, often partied with Harry in his 20s and is also friends with his ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy.

Spencer will also be joined by her younger siblings Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, as well as Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer.

Harry and Markle have invited 600 guests to their wedding and just 200 guests to the evening reception.

According to Storm Management, Spencer is the daughter of former fashion model Victoria Lockwood, who was born in England but was raised in South Africa, where she studied psychology and English literature. She then pursued her education in Florence, where she studied art history and Italian.

In the U.K., Spencer completed her Master's in luxury brand management at Regents University and undertook a consultancy at The Financial Times.

Spencer has also kept busy in the fashion world. In addition to being spotted at shows and posing in photo spreads, she was also the star of Dolce and Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2018 campaign.

Despite her budding career as a sought-after model, Spencer told Vanity Fair in 2016 she wanted to make a name for herself beyond being Diana’s niece.

“I was so young [when Diana was alive],” she explained. “There are only a few memories, but special memories and happy memories, and I’m so lucky to have those.”

And just like her cousin, Spencer has also dedicated her time to philanthropy. Storm Management also noted Spencer is an ambassador and trustee for the military charity Give Us Time and Centrepoint, which supports young homeless people by helping them find work.

“This role gives me the opportunity to express the utter respect I have for the men and women who serve this country in the armed forces,” she said about her work with Give Us Time. “For military personnel, the family network is the all-important backdrop to their professional lives.

“… In my opinion, our service personnel and their families truly represent what is best about the United Kingdom. I am in awe of their strength and commitment to our country. I believe it is our individual responsibility to not only understand their challenges and sacrifices, but to take action and help where we can.”

In late 2017, Spencer told UK’s Times she isn’t fazed by the media scrutiny and even listed old Hollywood stars Sophia Loren and Marilyn Monroe as idols.

“Throughout childhood and life, I’ve had bigger curveballs thrown at me, things that matter more,” she said. “I’ve had plenty of people tell me to lose weight, or change this or that, but I just don’t worry… I can’t be bothered to feel competitive with other women. It’s a waste of my energy.”

And as Harry gears up for his wedding, the press have wondered if his cousin would also find love.

She told the Times, “I’ve never dated anyone English, so I need to work on that. None of my ex-boyfriends were English and none of them were right for me, so maybe an English guy is the one.”

Still, she seemed perfectly content with her life these days.

“I love the balance I’ve got now,” she said. “Of all the years of my life, this has been the happiest.”