Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hire Hollywood exec to lead production company Archwell: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly found someone to lead their production company.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the royal duo has tapped Ben Browning to lead Archwell, their company through which they’ll produce content for Netflix.

Browning is currently president of film and television production at FilmNation Entertainment. He’s coming off of a hot year, having produced HBO’s "I Know This Much is True" as well as the Golden Globe-nominated film "Promising Young Woman."

According to THR, the producer joined FilmNation after finding huge success producing indie dramas like "Room" and "Passengers." He recently nabbed two BAFTA nominations for "Promising Young Woman," which is also expected to pick up several Oscar nominations.

Markle, 39, and Harry, 36, inked their multi-year production deal with Netflix back in September. The two will spearhead the creation of original content both scripted and unscripted including film and television programs, documentaries and children’s entertainment.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the couple told the New York Times. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us." They added that Netflix’s "unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

In their recent bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry revealed that he and his wife were not planning on signing the megadeal with Netflix – which was followed by a deal with Spotify – but that he had to after he was financially cut off from his family.

"The Netflixes and Spotifys of it all was never part of the plan," Harry insisted (via Deadline).

However, he says he was incentivized to figure out a solution quickly once it became clear he and his family would have to pay for their own security.

This was never the intention. We’re certainly not complaining, our life is great now, we’ve got a beautiful house, I’ve got a beautiful family. The dogs are really happy," he explained to Winfrey. "At the time during COVID, the suggestion by a friend was ‘What about streamers?’ and we hadn’t thought about it. There were all sorts of different options and from my perspective, I just needed enough money to pay for security to keep my family safe."

It’s currently unclear whether Browning will also oversee the production of their Spotify content.

Reps for the couple, Browning and Netflix did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

