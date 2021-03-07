Bethenny Frankel slams Meghan Markle ahead of Oprah Winfrey interview: 'Cry me a river'

Bethenny Frankel is sounding off on Meghan Markle hours before her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday.

The reality TV star took to Twitter to bash the Duchess of Sussex amid an increasingly toxic public relations battle between her, her husband Prince Harry and the royal family. Frankel pulled no punches in noting that she has no sympathy for Markle’s complaints about life as a royal.

"Cry me a river...the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals," she wrote over a collage of headlines about the Duchess.

The star was referencing Meghan’s past career as an actress on "Deal or No Deal" and "Suits" before becoming a member of the royal family after marrying Harry. She also touched upon the reported $7 million that CBS paid out to broadcast the potentially lucrative tell-all interview.

BETHENNY FRANKEL REVEALS SHE'S TRYING A VEGETARIAN DIET BECAUSE OF DAUGHTER

In response to one fan noting that Frankel should let Harry off the hook for having been born into the royal life and losing his mother, the reality star agreed.

"I 100 give Harry a break. This isn’t the way to generate less press & cannot be filed under the guise of wanting privacy to prevent a repeat of previous events," she wrote. "If you hate me for saying it here don’t listen to my podcast #justbwithbethenny it’s littered with my opinion."

Frankel concluded her thoughts on Twitter hours later noting that she too has lived under intense public scrutiny but understands that she elected to invite that into her life.

"I chose reality tv, to work towards making $, to be scrutinized & criticized. I took the trappings & the beatings along with it. It’s a rose w petals & thorns. People beg to enter the often toxic institution I signed up for. That WAS the life I chose. You can’t play stupid & smart," she wrote Sunday.

The sit-down with Winfrey is a chance for the couple to explain what led them to quit royal life, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. A book about their departure, "Finding Freedom," also alleges that senior royals had little respect for Meghan, a biracial former actor and that courtiers treated her badly.

BETHENNY FRANKEL REVEALS SHE TRIED TO ADOPT A 3-YEAR-OLD CHILD YEARS AGO, OFFERS TO ADOPT AGAIN

Pre-released clips have already shown Prince Harry talking about his fears that history would repeat itself after his mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash while pursued by paparazzi. In another clip from the interview, Winfrey asks Markle how she feels about the palace "hearing you speak your truth today?"

"I don’t know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there was an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," the duchess replies.

"The firm" is a nickname for the royal family, sometimes used with affection and sometimes with a note of criticism.

In another pre-released clip, Markle told Winfrey how "liberating" it was to have a conversation with the television host without the input of royal minders.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Royal interviews that aren't tied to a specific topic are rare, and prior televised sessions have often proved problematic. Prince Andrew’s 2019 BBC interview about his links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein led to his own departure from royal duties after he failed to show empathy for Epstein’s victims.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harry and Meghan’s departure from royal duties began in March 2020 over what they described as the intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward the duchess, who is biracial.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.