Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's chief of staff ‘transitioning’ from role after less than a year

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are shaking up their staff.

The Sussexes' U.S. chief of staff is leaving her post after less than a year in the role, Fox News has confirmed.

Catherine St-Laurent has since transitioned into a senior advisory role for Archewell, the nonprofit organization established by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a year ago.

The former chief of staff previously held senior roles with the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation and had only moved over to work for Markle and Harry last April.

QUEEN ELIZABETH RETURNS TO ROYAL DUTIES FOLLOWING MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S OPRAH WINFREY INTERVIEW

In addition to her position as chief of staff, St-Laurent also held the role of executive director of Archewell – which will now be helmed by a longtime employee of the Sussexes, James Holt.

In addition, Invisible Hand -- a female-led, diverse team, which is based in New York City and led by Genevieve Roth -- has also joined Archewell.

BRITISH MONARCHY CAN SURVIVE MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY’S ALLEGATIONS, EXPERT SAYS: THEY WILL ‘CARRY ON’

Meanwhile, in the lucrative content development space, the foundation recently announced the hiring of Ben Browning -- who is behind HBO’s "I Know This Much is True" as well as the Golden Globe-nominated film "Promising Young Woman" -- as its head of content.

In the strategic role, Browning will oversee content for Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio for the organization’s production and audio divisions where he will work closely with Netflix and Spotify to lead Archewell’s creative partnerships and bring inspiring content to life through diverse storytelling across TV, film, and podcasts.

MEGHAN MARKLE BULLYING CLAIMS TO BE LOOKED INTO BY OUTSIDE LAWYERS: REPORT

"Archewell is incredibly pleased to welcome Ben, Genevieve and the Invisible Hand team to the organization," Toya Holness, Global Press Secretary for Archewell, said in a statement. "Along with the appointment of James Holt as Executive Director of Archewell Foundation, they join a rapidly expanding team that’s deeply dedicated to advancing systemic cultural change and supporting compassionate communities across the world."

The news of the structural shakeup comes on the heels of a Times of London report in February, in which complaints of alleged bullying from Markle’s former office at Kensington Palace, were revealed.

Markle's team vehemently denied the report, calling the allegations a "calculated smear campaign" to deflect from her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Furthermore, since the airing of the bombshell sit-down with Winfrey, Buckingham Palace is said to be considering appointing a diversity chief.