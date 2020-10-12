Meghan Markle, Prince Harry becoming 'closer' to royal family during pandemic: Report

Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped back as senior members of the royal family, rumors have swirled around the royal family of reported tension between the married couple and those still in the U.K.

Nowadays, things might be inching their way back to normal between Harry and his overseas family, which includes his brother Prince William, father Prince Charles and grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

"A lot of the family-specific drama that the tabloids are focused on, it's not as fractured as the tabloids would like it to seem," a source recently told Entertainment Tonight. "The pandemic has brought the family closer together."

Markle, 39, Harry, 36, and their 1-year-old son Archie are currently living in Santa Barbara, Calif., and are beginning charity work there, the source added.

"Like any family that's starting a new adventure, they're quite excited about everything," relayed the insider. "They're firmly focused in their nonprofit and the work they're doing. They are really committed to their work right now."

Additionally, they said to expect to "see a lot more of the duke and duchess in the coming weeks and months."

Markle recently appeared on an episode of the "Teenager Therapy" podcast, in which she addressed being labeled the "most trolled" celebrity.

"I'm told that in 2019, I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female," Markle shared. "Now, eight months of that, I wasn’t even visible. I was on maternity leave with the baby. But was able to just be manufactured and just churned out — it’s almost unsurvivable."

She added that false rumors can be harmful to a person’s mental and emotional health.

“We all know what it feels like to have our feelings hurt ... to be isolated or othered,” she said.

Harry said that he and his wife occasionally struggle to stay positive while facing such adversities.

“There are good days, there are bad days, but I think putting your self-care as a priority is hugely important,” he explained. “Vulnerability is not a weakness, showing vulnerability in today’s world especially, is a strength.”

Together, Markle and Harry stressed that it is not a bad thing to ask for help if needed, especially in regard to mental and emotional health.

“In those moments, you have two options. You can either try to break through or you can potentially break down,” Markle explained. “But use it as a moment to break through.”

Fox News' Courtney Moore contributed to this report