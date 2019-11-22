Kacey Musgraves' high-five with Prince Harry got her in trouble: 'I didn't know'

Kacey Musgraves isn’t giving much thought into being lightly scolded during a chance encounter with Prince Harry where the country star broke royal protocol while greeting the Duke of Sussex.

Musgraves recently recalled crossing paths with Harry at the Royal Variety Performance in 2015 and unforgettably giving Harry, 35, a high-five – to which the “Slow Burn” songstress immediately drew admonishment for the loose greeting.

A photo, sealing the faux-pas in time, shows Harry and Musgraves having a laugh while exchanging high-fives.

KACEY MUSGRAVES ADMITS THAT HALLUCINOGENS INSPIRED TWO SONGS

“Apparently afterwards, the guy that works at the label was like, ‘No, no, no,’” Musgraves told "Access Hollywood" on Wednesday. “He was like, ‘I can’t believe you gave him a high-five. That’s just unbelievable.’ He’s like, ‘No, there’s a way to address the royal family, and a high-five, going up top is not the way.’”

KACEY MUSGRAVES, GIGI HADID STUN ON THE CMAs RED CARPET

However, Musgraves didn’t see the hoopla in the gesture, adding that, in her estimation, she was good to go since he seemed unfazed by the casual salutation.

“I was like, ‘I didn’t know. He went in for it, so whatever,’” she said.

Last year, the 31-year-old Grammy-winning singer also addressed the meeting during an interview with the BBC, pointing to her friendly upbringing for the royal snafu.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Okay, so I’m from Texas. I haven’t read the manual on royal etiquette. I didn’t really go to elocution lessons or anything,” Musgraves explained. “He came up and he just seemed super friendly, and I put my hand up and he went for it. We had a laugh. And later, when I came back, the label was like, ‘Oh, you shouldn’t have done that.’ That was kind of a no-no.”