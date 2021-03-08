Meghan Markle told Oprah that 'everyone has a basic right to privacy'

Meghan Markle has made a claim about privacy following a victorious lawsuit regarding the publication of private correspondence.

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, sat down for an in-depth, tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on television on Sunday night, and addressed her beliefs about one's right to privacy.

The royal famously has taken on UK tabloids over publishing a letter that she wrote to her father, while also taking on the paparazzi following an incident in which a photographer obtained photos of her son, Archie, in their home.

"I think everyone has a basic right to privacy," Markle told Winfrey in a clip exclusively obtained by O Magazine. "We're not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn't expect."

The Duchess then laid out a hypothetical scenario comparable to what she feels she's facing.

"If you're at work and you have a photograph of your child on your desk, then your coworker says, 'Oh my gosh, your kid's so cute, that's fantastic. Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?'" explained the former "Suits" actress. "You go: 'No, this is the picture I'm comfortable sharing with you.'"

She said that in such a situation, someone could "double down" and demand more pictures because one has been shared publicly -- even if it means hiring someone to hide on their property and take pictures of their family.

"That's the flawed argument and this operating mechanism that they're confusing people to think," she noted. "I think life is about being able to share our stories and share parts of our lives that you're comfortable with."

"There's no one who's on Instagram or social media that would say, 'Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it,'" Markle continued. "No one would want that."

She added: "It's about boundaries and it's about respect. They've created a false narrative. I've never talked about privacy, I think that's just a basic understanding."