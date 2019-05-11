Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's baby Archie named after Duchess' dead cat, pals believe

Baby Archie was named after Meghan Markle’s pet cat and a vintage US comic she used to collect, her pals believe.

The future Duchess of Sussex used to tell friends about her beloved cat Archie, who ended up fat after being constantly fed frozen grapes.

They believe the newborn’s name could be a nostalgic reference to the pet who was also adored by Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, 62.

A former close friend said on Thursday night: “Doria rescued Archie and he became an important part of the household. Meghan loved playing with him and she was always talking about him to her friends. It’s no surprise she named her new baby Archie. She loved that cat.”

Meghan once shared a video of her petting Archie while playing with another of her cats.

He is believed to have died while Meghan was at college in Illinois.

He was named after the title character in US comic "Archie," which she collected with dad Thomas, 74.

Meghan was said to have been “obsessed” with the antics of ginger-haired teen Archie Andrews — and her baby’s name may also be a nod to her dad, despite their turbulent relationship. The friend said: “She would spend her weekends going to vintage stores to buy the comics.

“This could be a little nod to her dad. It was him who instilled that hobby into her, that was their activity together. He would drive her around and also surprise her with vintage volumes. She had at least 100. This may be a way to reach out to her dad, even after all that’s happened.”

The comics have had a new lease of life as teen TV series "Riverdale."

Archie was the 11th-most popular baby name for new parents in 2019, according to website Bounty.

It was also the 10th-most popular name for dogs in the UK, according to data analytics company SEMrush.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son Prince George also bizarrely revealed to a dog walker who bumped into him in Berkshire earlier this year with his gran Carole Middleton: “I’m called Archie.”

This article originally appeared in The Sun.