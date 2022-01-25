Meghan King launches YouTube series, goes on solo trip after split from Biden’s nephew: ‘Here’s to me’

Meghan King is ready to embark on the next chapter of her life – but not without some me-time first.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum took to Instagram on Monday and announced that she’s launching a YouTube series that’s premiering on Friday.

"I’m heading down memory lane commentating all of those hilarious, dramatic, and sometimes cringe-inducing moments from my days on The Real Housewives," the 37-year-old captioned her post.

The star just came back after traveling solo to Park City, Utah, following her split with husband Cuffe Owens.

During her trip, King posted a photo of herself rocking a peach bikini and a white snow hat as she posed with a drink inside a hot tub.

"I love skiing and I wanted to go," the star confessed. "But I have my kids so often and none of my friends could meet me her. So what did I do? I took advantage of my kid-free days and booked a trip to Park City, UT."

"Today I skied by myself all day," she shared. "It was a little bit awkward riding the lift - over and over - with strangers, it was a little bit empowering eating alone with my glass of champagne, it was a little bit difficult booking my tickets and carrying all my stuff without help and figuring out logistics, and it was a lot a bit the most satisfying masterdate of my life."

While King eventually met up with another "single mama friend," she was grateful to embark on the much-needed adventure by herself.

"This afternoon another single mama friend of mine from college @harbenhouse joined me so it’s not a full blown solo trip, but today it was," King wrote. "And small steps count, because each foot in front of the other allows us to travel miles we never knew could. So here’s to me. Here’s to FREAKING ME. I’m doing it! IM DOING IT!"

King’s solo trip comes two months after she and Owens, 42, parted ways in December after two months of marriage. The reality star confirmed her breakup from President Joe Biden’s nephew last month.

"I am rattled," King wrote on Instagram Story at the time. "This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out."

In September, the former couple took to Instagram to confirm their relationship, and after a blinking engagement, tied the knot one month later on Oct. 11 in Pennsylvania. The White House described the event as a "small, family wedding at the home of Valerie and Jack Owens." President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were both in attendance.

King said in an interview with Brides magazine that she and Owens "connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke."

"By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family and starting to plan our future together," she revealed. "We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks."

King shares daughter Aspen, 5, and 3-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes with ex-husband Jim Edmonds.