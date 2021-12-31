Meghan King reveals New Year's resolution after splitting from Biden's nephew: 'Mom the s--t outta this year'

Meghan King is looking ahead.

The 37-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet picture of her three children laughing on the beach and playing in the water.

King is mother to her daughter Aspen, 5, and 3-year-old twin sons, Hart and Hayes, with her ex-husband Jim Edmonds.

Alongside the snap, King shared her plans for the upcoming year.

"2022 resolution," she began in the caption. "I’m gonna mom the s--t outta this year."

She confidently added: "Top that. Go ahead, whadya got."

The photo of her kiddos was taken in Jensen Beach, Florida.

She shared a few snaps from their beach day on her story as well, including one of herself wearing a bikini while soaking in some sun with her kiddos.

Alongside a second image of the kids playing in the water, she shared a sweet message of gratitude.

"There's nothing like water to keep one present and nothing like kids to keep one preoccupied," she said. "Thanking God for both today."

The posts come just days after news broke that King had split from her third husband, Cuffe Biden Owens, the nephew of President Biden, just two months after marrying.

In September, the former couple took to Instagram to confirm their relationship, and after a blinking engagement, tied the knot a month later on Oct. 11 in Pennsylvania.

Following the news of the split – which she denied was due to "long distance" struggles – fans offered up an outpouring of support as the star went through her separation.

"Thank you all for your messages," she wrote on her Instagram story on Thursday. "Thank you for holding space for me. Thank you for lifting me up. You all are good people and I appreciate you."