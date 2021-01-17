Meghan King reveals new boyfriend Will Roos in Instagram posts: ‘Meet my friend’

It’s a friends-to-lovers story for "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Meghan O’Toole King.

The 36-year-old reality TV personality revealed she is now dating her friend Will Roos, an American real estate investor. King shared the news in her Instagram Stories on Friday.

"Need to tell y'all something…" She teased in a post where King and Roos posed for a mirror selfie.

"Meet my friend @willroos. We have been friends for a year…" King continued in her slides. "We met as a love interest and that fizzled into friends. Obviously now that designation has shifted.

"Welp, now here we are. Sometimes funny things happen in a funny way," she concluded with a shrug emoji.

King shared additional Instagram Stories of what appears to be a separate date on Saturday.

That same night, Roos posted a photo of himself cuddling up to King at Piero's Italian Cuisine in Las Vegas, which he geotagged in an Instagram post of his own.

The pair also visited the Parasol Down Bar at Wynn Las Vegas, according to his Instagram Story.

King’s relationship update comes two months after she and film director Christian Schauf, 40, went public with their breakup. The two media personalities had begun dating in May.

In October 2019, King parted ways with her retired husband Jim Edmonds – former professional baseball center fielder – after five years of marriage. The soon-to-be ex-spouses are parents to three children, Aspen King Edmonds, 4, Hayes Edmonds, 2, and Hart Edmonds, 2.

The "RHOOC" star’s first marriage was to a Brad McDill, a lawyer who works in civil and commercial litigation.

King is former model who joined the cast of Bravo’s hit reality TV series in its 10th season.