Meghan King says she's 'married as ever' to ex-MLB star because 'Covid courts' keep delaying their divorce

Meghan King is wishing she could speed up the divorce process.

The 36-year-old "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum opened up in a blog post on Thursday about her ongoing divorce from her estranged husband, former MLB player Jim Edmonds, partially blaming the extended timeline on coronavirus.

In the post, titled "Your 2021 New Years Resolution," King said that she felt writing about her "expectations for the new year" felt "so passé."

"Goals for the year don't work anymore because now we know those goals can be stolen from us just. like. that," she said in reference to the oddities that were brought about in 2020.

The former reality star then reflected on the goals she had set for 2020.

"My main [goal] was to get divorced but here I am married as ever," she wrote. "Dude, Covid courts won't even let me get divorced."

She added that her inability to carry out a task as unpleasant as divorce is rather on-brand for the year 2020.

The star said that she's feeling "apathetic about 2021" after being "dejected by 2020."

"I found out after my failed marriage that dejection and apathy are best friends," King explained, then revealing that it has taken her "an entire 6 months ... to even think about another man."

She then dove into her own goals for the year, and while getting divorced wasn't on the list, what she's focusing on will certainly help her in the year ahead.

"Here's my new goals: listen to my intuition more, stop planning so rigidly, live my life out loud, and use less punctuation (this one's not going well so far)," she wrote. "Life is short but a lifetime is long. Please, love your neighbor and love your planet. But love yourself the most."

King and Edmonds, 50, married in 2014 and they share three children: Aspen, 4, and 2-year-old twins Hart and Hayes. Edmonds played the outfield for six different MLB teams from 1993-2010, most recently with the Cincinnati Reds.

The two divorced after a cheating scandal rocked their marriage, though Edmonds denies having a relationship with the family's nanny, as has been speculated.