Megan Hilty asks for help searching for bodies of family members killed in plane crash

Broadway star Megan Hilty took to her Instagram on Wednesday to ask her fans and the public for assistance with searching for the bodies of her family members killed in a September plane crash.

Hilty's pregnant sister, Lauren, her brother-in-law, Ross Mickel, and nephew Remy were all killed last month. However, the "Smash" alum revealed that not all the bodies have been recovered yet.

"Hey everyone," Megan wrote alongside a photo of her sister and nephew. "By now many of you have heard about my family's tragic loss. I'm reaching out now because we need your help. When the NTSB brought up the plane, several victims were recovered, and thankfully Ross was one of them - but my beloved sister and nephew were not. Now that the NTSB has concluded its work, it is up to us to hire a private company to go look for them. While the chances are slim, there is still a possibility we can find them. But we can't do this alone."

Last month, the National Transportation Safe Board (NTSB) issued a statement on their website announcing that the wreckage from the plane crash on Sept. 4 that killed 10 people – including Hilty's pregnant sister, brother-in-law and nephew – had been found.

Hilty spoke out about the tragic incident over Labor Day weekend via her Instagram on Sept. 8 and thanked her fans.

"It has been so comforting to know just how loved Lauren, Ross, Remy and Luca truly are," she concluded.

The float plane crash happened near Whidbey Island, Washington in Puget Sound, halfway between its destination and takeoff points.

The crashed aircraft was identified as a single-engine de Havilland DHC-3 Otter propeller plane, according to the NTSB.

The plane was operated by Friday Harbor Seaplanes, an organization that previously stated it was "heartbroken" by the crash.