©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Wreckage found in plane crash that killed three of Megan Hilty's family members

Hilty's pregnant sister, Lauren, was among the people killed

The plane wreckage of the crash that killed three of actress Megan Hilty's family members has been discovered.

Megan Hilty starred alongside Katharine McPhee on the hit NBC show "Smash."

Megan Hilty starred alongside Katharine McPhee on the hit NBC show "Smash." (Getty Images)

On Monday, the National Transportation Safe Board (NTSB) issued a statement on their website announcing that the wreckage from the plane crash on Sept. 4 that killed 10 people – including Hilty's pregnant sister, Lauren, her brother-in-law, Ross, and her nephew, Remy had been found.

Megan Hilty posed with her sisters and mother while on tour in Australia in 2019.

Megan Hilty posed with her sisters and mother while on tour in Australia in 2019. (Megan Hilty Instagram)

"Due to the depth of the water (approximately 190 feet) and the current (3-5 knots), the most suitable tool for recovery is a work class remotely operated vehicle (ROV)," the statement on the NTSB website read. "NTSB continues to be in communication with federal agencies and local companies to obtain a work class ROV."

Hilty spoke out about the tragic incident over Labor Day weekend via her Instagram on Sept. 8.

COAST GUARD RELEASES NAMES OF THOSE ONBOARD SEAPLANE THAT CRASHED NEAR SEATTLE, LEAVING 1 DEAD AND 9 MISSING

"My beloved sister Lauren, brother-in-law Ross and baby nephew Remy were on that plane," the actress wrote. "To make this news even more devastating, my sister was eight months pregnant and we were expecting to welcome baby boy Luca into the world next month. 

"It is important these details be corrected to respectfully honor everyone we’ve lost and the loved ones they’ve left behind," Hilty continued.

Megan Hilty lost her sister, nephew and brother-in-law in the floatplane crash.

Megan Hilty lost her sister, nephew and brother-in-law in the floatplane crash. (Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

The Broadway actress also thanked her fans. "It has been so comforting to know just how loved Lauren, Ross, Remy and Luca truly are," she concluded.

The float plane crash happened near Whidbey Island in Puget Sound, halfway between its destination and takeoff points. The crashed aircraft was identified as a single-engine de Havilland DHC-3 Otter propeller plane, according to the NTSB. 

The plane was operated by Friday Harbor Seaplanes, an organization that says it is "heartbroken" by the crash. 

