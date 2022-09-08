'Wicked' actress Megan Hilty breaks silence about family members' fatal plane crash: 'Truly no words'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actress Megan Hilty spoke out about the tragic deaths of her pregnant sister, brother-in-law and nephew in a floatplane crash over Labor Day weekend.

"On Sunday afternoon, a small float plane crashed into Puget Sound off the coast of Whidbey Island. My beloved sister Lauren, brother-in-law Ross and baby nephew Remy were on that plane," the actress wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram.

"To make this news even more devastating, my sister was eight months pregnant and we were expecting to welcome baby boy Luca into the world next month," Hilty added.

While Hilty said the "last thing" she wanted to do was acknowledge the tragedy, the actress said she felt it was necessary due to inaccurate reporting by news outlets.

"It's come to my attention that several news outlets have misgendered my sweet nephew and some haven’t even mentioned baby Luca," Hilty wrote. "Lauren and Ross left behind my niece who we are all holding in our hearts. Thankfully, she was not on the plane…"

"It is important these details be corrected to respectfully honor everyone we’ve lost and the loved ones they’ve left behind," Hilty added.

The actress concluded the post by thanking her supporters for their "outpouring of love and support" in the wake of the devastating crash.

Hilty is best known for her role as Glinda the Good Witch in "Wicked," which she starred in on Broadway from 2005-2006 before playing the role in different theaters. The performer also garnered a Tony Award nomination for her performance as Brooke Ashton in "Noises Off."

The floatplane crash happened near Whidbey Island in Puget Sound, halfway between its destination and takeoff points. 10 people in total were killed.

The crashed aircraft was identified as a single-engine de Havilland DHC-3 Otter propeller plane, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane was operated by Friday Harbor Seaplanes, an organization that says it is "heartbroken" by the crash.

"We don’t know any details yet regarding the cause of the accident," a statement from the company said. "We are working with the FAA, NTSB and Coast Guard. We have been in communication with the families. We are praying for the families involved, including our pilot and his family."

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.