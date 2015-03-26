Megan Fox threatens site that published faked nude photos of star

Megan Fox has gone to war with a website that faked a photo of the actress totally naked, The Sun reports

Celeb Jihad published the nude snap on Saturday, claiming the actress had stripped nude to show off her post-pregnancy body - just three weeks after giving birth to her baby son Noah.

Photoshop wizards at the website had actually superimposed the actress's head over a naked model's body.

The picture was convincing enough to trick some Internet users into believing it was real - until Megan spotted the naughty snap and exposed it as a fake.

And she's not seeing the funny side of the forgery.

Her lawyers have sent the website a cease and desist letter ordering them to remove the photo.

Pointing out it's "100 percent fake" they are threatening to sue if the sordid snap isn't wiped from the net.

But editors on the site are refusing to cooperate - and have fired back a feisty response.

A spokesperson told TMZ: "While we appreciate Megan Fox's concern for her image, we find it hard to believe that a woman who spent two Transformers movies bent over with her breasts pressed together could have her reputation damaged by a blatantly satirical website."