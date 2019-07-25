Meghan McCain presses House Intel Committee Dem on collusion: 'What's your evidence?'

"The View" host Meghan McCain apparently didn't think House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., had lived up to his years-long claim that there was evidence of collusion with Russia -- and on Thursday, she confronted him on it.

“You have claimed for years now you have a smoking gun of evidence of collusion. Your quote is 'ample evidence of collusion,'" McCain told Schiff in a split-screen interview on "The View."

"You said that, but Robert Mueller and his investigation found that there was no collusion. So can you share with us -- right here, right now -- evidence that you have (that can) explain why Mueller was wrong yesterday?"

The interview came after former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified before Schiff's committee and the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Schiff, one of the primary Democrats spearheading the Russia investigation, has maintained that Mueller's report showed evidence of collusion, although the former special counsel was unable to conclude a "conspiracy" occured between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Schiff responded to McCain by claiming that the evidence was in "plain sight" and that Mueller said his team didn't address the issue of collusion. Instead, Schiff argued, Mueller had to examine whether the Trump team's actions met the legal criteria for conspiracy.

Schiff also pointed to the infamous Trump Tower meeting and an email exchange in which the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., received word that a Kremlin-connected lawyer claimed to have information that could help his father.

Trump Jr., Schiff claimed, welcomed Russia's attempt to influence the election and worse, held a meeting to hear out foreign dirt at Trump Tower. "That is, I think by any rational American's expectation, the personification of collusion," he said.

Mueller, on Wednesday, stood by his findings that there was no evidence of a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians during the 2016 election. Schiff, in the second hearing of the day, charged that Mueller’s report found that the Trump campaign “welcomed” Russia’s interference in the election. Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., followed by quipping, "Welcome, everyone, to the last gasp of the Russian collusion conspiracy theory."

Fox News' Alex Pappas and Judson Berger contributed to this report.