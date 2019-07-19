McCain, Behar clash over Dems' 2020 prospects: If you can't beat Trump, 'what are you doing?'

"View" host Meghan McCain browbeat Democrats on Friday and provoked disagreement from co-host Joy Behar after claiming that President Trump should be easily defeated in 2020.

"If you can't beat this, what are you doing?" McCain asked in a message to Democrats. "'Cause this shouldn't be this hard to beat," she added before saying that Trump was engaging in "blatant racism."

The hosts were discussing Trump's Wednesday rally in North Carolina when the audience chanted "Send her back" about Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. -- a chant that many considered to be racist.

"I don't know," Behar interjected, as McCain made that claim. "I must take issue with that because when he was running, he was blatantly racist and he won." McCain countered by arguing that Trump was currently campaigning in a way that resembled "2016 on acid."

JOY BEHAR ASKS WHY TRUMP CAN'T BE CHARGED WITH 'HATE SPEECH' AFTER RALLY

Trump, on Thursday, distanced himself from the chant and defended himself by claiming that he started speaking "quickly" after the chanting began.

But for Behar, he didn't speak quickly enough. "The View" aired footage of Trump waiting during the chants, alongside a timer that showed him waiting 14 seconds before interjecting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Does he look unhappy to you?" she asked. "He looks like he's getting a suntan while they're talking." Behar also commented that Trump threw his base "under the bus" when he distanced himself from the crowd's chants.

Co-host Sunny Hostin opined that Trump essentially gave the chanters "permission." "The bottom line is he didn't tell them to stop. He didn't tell them that it was inappropriate," she said.