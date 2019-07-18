Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The View
Published

Joy Behar asks why Trump can't be charged with 'hate speech' after rally

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
close
Trump: Rep. Omar blamed the US for 9/11 terrorist attacksVideo

Trump: Rep. Omar blamed the US for 9/11 terrorist attacks

President Trump addresses feud with 'the squad' during campaign rally in North Carolina.

"The View" host Joy Behar took her anti-Trump talk to another level on Thursday, posing the possibility of the president being charged with hate speech in the wake of Wednesday's controversial rally.

Behar kicked off the comments by saying she does not understand how President Trump could "get away with" attacking freshmen congresswomen the way he had, before launching into the next part of her diatribe.

"Why can't he be brought up on charges of hate speech?" Behar asked. She then wondered why the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which has repeatedly sued Trump's administration, hadn't sued the president over hate speech.

Her comments came after co-host Whoopi Goldberg indicated Trump's remarks had the potential to create violence against women in the country.

AOC, ILHAN OMAR ACCUSE TRUMP OF 'SPEWING FASCIST IDEOLOGY' AFTER RALLY

Trump rocks the boat at North Carolina rally calling out some 2020 DemocratsVideo

"He doesn't acknowledge the fact that what he's doing is possibly inciting violence towards these women" as well as those who express dissent, Goldberg asserted. "This involves every female in this country."

Goldberg acknowledged, however, that Trump had the right to make his comments but she and other "View' hosts would likely face different treatment if they made similar statements.

Their discussion came after a controversial rally in which Trump denounced Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., in front of an audience in North Carolina. "The View" particularly appeared to take issue with Trump's response to an audience chant, as well as the chant itself, calling for him to send the Minnesota congresswoman back to her native country of Somalia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump later distanced himself from the chant, saying that he disagreed with it. During Thursday's "View," co-host Meghan McCain targeted Trump's family -- Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner -- for their apparent reluctance to criticize the rally.

"The Trump administration -- all of you -- Ivanka, Jared, because you're around my age range, where are you in this?" she asked.

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. You can follow him on Facebook here.