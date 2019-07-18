Joy Behar asks why Trump can't be charged with 'hate speech' after rally

"The View" host Joy Behar took her anti-Trump talk to another level on Thursday, posing the possibility of the president being charged with hate speech in the wake of Wednesday's controversial rally.

Behar kicked off the comments by saying she does not understand how President Trump could "get away with" attacking freshmen congresswomen the way he had, before launching into the next part of her diatribe.

"Why can't he be brought up on charges of hate speech?" Behar asked. She then wondered why the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which has repeatedly sued Trump's administration, hadn't sued the president over hate speech.

Her comments came after co-host Whoopi Goldberg indicated Trump's remarks had the potential to create violence against women in the country.

"He doesn't acknowledge the fact that what he's doing is possibly inciting violence towards these women" as well as those who express dissent, Goldberg asserted. "This involves every female in this country."

Goldberg acknowledged, however, that Trump had the right to make his comments but she and other "View' hosts would likely face different treatment if they made similar statements.

Their discussion came after a controversial rally in which Trump denounced Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., in front of an audience in North Carolina. "The View" particularly appeared to take issue with Trump's response to an audience chant, as well as the chant itself, calling for him to send the Minnesota congresswoman back to her native country of Somalia.

Trump later distanced himself from the chant, saying that he disagreed with it. During Thursday's "View," co-host Meghan McCain targeted Trump's family -- Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner -- for their apparent reluctance to criticize the rally.

"The Trump administration -- all of you -- Ivanka, Jared, because you're around my age range, where are you in this?" she asked.