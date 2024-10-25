Matthew Perry's mom says he had 'a premonition' in troubling conversation before his death

As the one-year anniversary of Matthew Perry's death approaches, those closest to him — including mom Suzanne Morrison and stepfather Keith Morrison — are sharing intimate details about "a premonition" the late "Friends" actor seemingly had before his death.

During Friday's episode of the "Today" show, longtime anchor Savannah Guthrie shared a clip of a "powerful" chat she had with Perry's family ahead of the one-year anniversary of his death on Oct. 28.

"He went through a period, interestingly enough, just before he died where he was showing me one of his new houses. He came up to me and said, ‘I love you so much, and I’m so happy to be with you now,’" Perry's mother shared. "It was almost as though it was a premonition of something. I didn’t think about it at the time, but I thought, ‘How long has it been since we’ve had a conversation like that. It’s been years.’"

MATTHEW PERRY'S 'INCREDIBLY SHOCKING' DEATH WAS 'SHATTERING' FOR STEPFATHER KEITH MORRISON

"I think there was something … there was an inevitability to what was going to happen next to him, and he felt it very strongly," she added. "But he said, ‘I’m not frightened anymore.’ And it worried me."

"It's a powerful conversation," Guthrie said after the clip aired.

"There’s so much pain and sorrow, but [they] also have a real sense of purpose about the work that he was doing, helping others get sober," she added. "It was the purpose of his life, and so there’s some stuff to announce around that too."

The full segment is set to air Monday.

MATTHEW PERRY'S FINAL HOURS INCLUDED ALLEGED DEMAND TO ASSISTANT: ‘SHOOT ME UP WITH A BIG ONE’

Perry died Oct. 28, 2023, from "acute effects of ketamine," according to his autopsy, which was completed Oct. 29. Drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects were listed as contributing factors.

The morning of his death, Perry's assistant administered a shot of ketamine to the actor around 8:30. By 12:45 p.m., Perry had instructed Kenneth Iwamasa to give him another injection while the "Friends" star watched a movie. Roughly 40 minutes later, Perry requested another injection, allegedly telling Iwamasa, "Shoot me up with a big one," according to the assistant's plea agreement.

The live-in assistant administered a third injection to Perry while the 54-year-old was near or in a Jacuzzi. Iwamasa then left the home to run errands for Perry. When he returned, the assistant found Perry "face down" in the Jacuzzi, deceased.

Iwamasa found Perry unconscious at least two times at the actor's home throughout October 2023, the assistant's plea agreement said. Iwamasa pleaded guilty on Aug. 7 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, causing death.

Four others have been charged in Perry's death, including middleman Erik Fleming, Jasveen Sangha, Dr. Salvador Plasencia , a ketamine source, and Dr. Mark Chavez, who allegedly taught the assistant how to inject Perry with the drug.

"When [Matthew] suddenly died, it was incredibly shocking. … Anybody who has lost a child will tell you that, even if you are in some way prepared for the possibility, it’s shattering," Morrison told Hello! Canada this week. "What we have decided to do is hang on to that determination and try to do something useful."

Perry's sister Caitlin now serves as the Matthew Perry Foundation of Canada's executive director as the family expands its outreach.

"The work that I'm doing now is very selfish because it kind of feels like I'm sitting right next to Matthew, working with him every day on something that was important to him," Caitlin told the outlet.

"I have this treasure of getting to keep him very, very close to my life all the time, which is wonderful," she said.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Tracy Wright contributed to this report.