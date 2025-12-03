Matthew Perry's family slams 'greedy jackals' who exploited actor, beg judge to impose maximum sentence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Keith Morrison pleaded for Matthew Perry's death to not be in vain ahead of the first sentencing for one of five people charged and convicted in connection to the death of the late "Friends" star.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison Wednesday by United States District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett.

Perry's stepfather, along with his mother, Suzanne Perry, pondered over the difficulties of a "life so entwined with ours and held aloft sometimes with duct tape and bailing wire" due to Perry's lifelong battle with addiction.

"And then those greedy jackals come out of the dark, and all the effort is for naught; it all crashes down," Morrison wrote in an emotional victim impact statement obtained by Fox News Digital ahead of Plasencia's sentencing.

"Many people, mothers mostly, have told me over the years how a thing like that breaks you, makes you feel broken. And I didn’t quite get what that meant until I watched what this thing did to Matthew’s mother. Still does, two years on. It’s a deep well, can’t see the bottom yet."

Morrison admitted there was a "confusion of emotions" surrounding the death of his stepson. The "Friends" star died on Oct. 28, 2023, after an apparent drowning in the hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home, authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time. He was 54.

"Anger seethes away down deep, whether you want it to or not. And there’s the playing out of unalterable events, over and over and over," Morrison wrote. "As if it could make any difference now. And the dull ache goes on and on."

He added, "Memories are like little knives."

"She – Suzanne – warned me, when we got serious about each other, that no man could ever come between her and that boy," Morrison continued. "She certainly didn’t expect that addiction would do that very thing, or that he’d be hastened to an early death by the very people he trusted."

Morrison wrote that Plasencia is the "most culpable" of the five charged in Perry's death, as the former doctor broke "the most important and sacred promise he ever made," the Hippocratic oath to do no harm.

He continued, "No one alive and in touch with the world at all could have been unaware of Matthew’s struggles. But this doctor conspired to break his most important vows, repeatedly, sneaked through the night to meet his victim in secret. For what, a few thousand dollars? So he could feed on the vulnerability of our son."

Plasencia agreed to plead guilty in June to four counts of distribution of ketamine. The plea carried a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

"Mr. Plasencia accepts the Court’s sentence today with humility and deep remorse," his representatives said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "He was a compassionate, caring, and conscientious doctor whose clinic filled a void in a community that needed him."

"He was a good doctor loved by those he treated. He is not a villain. He is someone who made serious mistakes in his treatment decisions involving the off-label use of ketamine – a drug commonly used for depression that does not have uniform standards," the statement continued.

"The mistakes he made over the 13 days during which he treated Mr. Perry will stay with him forever."

They added, "Mr. Plasencia voluntarily gave up his medical license. He will now continue to serve his community in other meaningful ways. He hopes that this painful experience will help other doctors avoid similar mistakes and prevent other families from enduring a tragedy like this one."

Nearly nine months after Perry's passing, authorities announced that five people were arrested and charged with multiple counts in connection to his death.

U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Martin Estrada said at one point that the defendants distributed approximately "20 vials for approximately $50,000 in cash" to Perry for Kenneth (Kenny) Iwamasa, Perry's live-in assistant, to distribute to the actor. During another sale, the dealers "took advantage of Mr. Perry" by selling approximately "50 vials of ketamine for approximately $11,000 in cash."

Plasencia, a ketamine source , was introduced to Perry by his assistant in September 2023. Plasencia, who obtained ketamine from Dr. Mark Chavez, allegedly taught the assistant how to inject Perry with the drug.

The vials of ketamine allegedly cost Chavez approximately $12 each. At one point, Plasencia wrote to Chavez, "I wonder how much this moron will pay" and "Let’s find out."

Chavez agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine as part of his plea agreement. The San Diego-based doctor admitted to selling ketamine to Plasencia, including ketamine that he had diverted from his former ketamine clinic.

Iwamasa pleaded guilty on Aug. 7 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, and, per Estrada, has already filed a plea agreement.

Additional drugs were allegedly secured through "The Ketamine Queen," aka Jasveen Sangha, and middleman Eric Fleming.

Fleming pleaded guilty on Aug. 8 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death. Fleming admitted in court documents that he distributed the ketamine that killed Perry. He also agreed to a plea deal.