Matthew Perry reveals the things he couldn't stand about his 'Friends' character

Matthew Perry has revealed substantial personal and professional secrets he harbored throughout his time in the acting industry, including his alcohol and drug abuse.

However, it is also Perry's behind-the-scenes insight to his hit television show "Friends," that has intrigued fans - as the 53-year-old revealed the certain shtick his character, Chandler Bing, became famous for - which he could not stand.

In an excerpt of his new book "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing" obtained by Variety, Perry explains, "That particular cadence — could it be more annoying? — had been so played out that if I had to put the emphasis in the wrong place one more time, I thought I’d explode."

He revealed he ultimately "had to beg the producers" to eliminate the bit.

It was so pertinent to the character, that it was a running joke on "Friends" to spoof the Chandler way of talking. Show characters Joey, Monica and Phoebe all adopted his "could it be" phrase.

"I just went back to saying lines normally, for the most part in season six and then beyond," he said.

In addition to disliking the catchphrase he created himself, he also implored producers to get rid of the sweater vests he so frequently wore in episodes.

Chandler's wardrobe was heavily dependent on variations of a sweater vest or shirt.