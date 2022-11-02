Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TV
Published

Matthew Perry reveals the things he couldn't stand about his 'Friends' character

Perry continues to give interviews for his new book 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing'

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines Nov. 2 Video

Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines Nov. 2

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Matthew Perry has revealed substantial personal and professional secrets he harbored throughout his time in the acting industry, including his alcohol and drug abuse. 

However, it is also Perry's behind-the-scenes insight to his hit television show "Friends," that has intrigued fans - as the 53-year-old revealed the certain shtick his character, Chandler Bing, became famous for - which he could not stand.

In an excerpt of his new book "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing" obtained by Variety, Perry explains, "That particular cadence — could it be more annoying? — had been so played out that if I had to put the emphasis in the wrong place one more time, I thought I’d explode."

Matthew Perry revealed the schtick he created, and later wanted to be rid of, for his character Chandler Bing on "Friends."

Matthew Perry revealed the schtick he created, and later wanted to be rid of, for his character Chandler Bing on "Friends." (Frederick M. Brown)

MATTHEW PERRY OPENS UP ABOUT HIS BATTLE WITH ADDICTION: 'BEING ON 'FRIENDS' PROBABLY SAVED MY LIFE'

He revealed he ultimately "had to beg the producers" to eliminate the bit. 

It was so pertinent to the character, that it was a running joke on "Friends" to spoof the Chandler way of talking. Show characters Joey, Monica and Phoebe all adopted his "could it be" phrase.

Matthew Perry, pictured with his on-screen wife Courtney Cox, played Chandler Bing for 10 seasons.

Matthew Perry, pictured with his on-screen wife Courtney Cox, played Chandler Bing for 10 seasons. (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal )

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I just went back to saying lines normally, for the most part in season six and then beyond," he said.

In addition to disliking the catchphrase he created himself, he also implored producers to get rid of the sweater vests he so frequently wore in episodes.

Matthew Perry was not a fan of his character Chandler Bing's wardrobe, which put an emphasis on sweater vests.

Matthew Perry was not a fan of his character Chandler Bing's wardrobe, which put an emphasis on sweater vests. (Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chandler's wardrobe was heavily dependent on variations of a sweater vest or shirt.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending