Matthew McConaughey loves Texas: 'There are certain expectations that come with being a Texan'

Although he describes himself as "a man of the world," at the crux of actor Matthew McConaughey is his Texan roots.

"I've traveled. I've filled many passports. But I'm from Texas," he told People.

A native of Uvalde, McConaughey is now a resident of Austin, Texas.

"There are certain expectations that come with being a Texan when you're young," he said. "And you also get consequences when you screw up, because people go, 'That's not very Texan of you.' It's a sort of measuring stick of what you get applauded for and what you get disciplined for in Texas."

Of the residents of Texas, the Academy Award-winner says people are encouraged to go out and explore other parts of the world, but to come back and share their newfound knowledge with the Lone Star State.

"It's not necessarily a place that says, 'No, you have to stay here, don't go anywhere.' It's not an insular state like that. Texans are like, 'Go travel.' I find that, even myself, around the world I meet Texans all over the place, more so than any other state. And part of that is that sort of adventurous spirit of get out there, go see. You wonder what's happening over somewhere in the world? Fill your passport, go check it out. Then come back home and tell us about it."

While he has ventured out all across the globe, McConaughey credits the outdoors of Texas to contributing to his personal growth.

"I know how much that's done for my own health, mentally, spiritually and physically in my own life," he shared.

"I remember when I moved to Longview, I built a really great tree house," he recalled. "On one night a weekend, I'd go stay in the tree house and loved that. I felt like I was all alone in the world, like I was hiding out."

At 52, McConaughey continues to be involved with several communities across the state, which ultimately lead the "Dallas Buyers Club" actor to considering a run for the governor's office.

After the school shooting in Uvalde, McConaughey fervently believed in the need to speak out on gun control at the White House.

He delivered an impassioned speech on how his hometown community was so affected, writing "When we arrived a few hours later, I got to tell you, even from the inside of our vehicle, you could feel the shock in the town. You could feel the pain, the denial, the disillusion, anger, blame, sadness, loss of lives, dreams halted."

