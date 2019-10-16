Matt Lauer tried to get Pippa Middleton hired at NBC for ‘Today’ show: report

Disgraced Matt Lauer set his sights on hiring Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa and pushed to get her on air, Page Six is told.

The former “Today” show anchor, who is at the center of rape allegations by former producer Brooke Nevils, wanted Middleton to become a regular contributor.

Lauer even shut down his favorite restaurant, Donohue’s Steak House on the Upper East Side, to host a dinner for the future queen’s sister, whose regal derrière became the unwitting star of Kate’s royal wedding to Prince William in 2011.

Pippa was accompanied by her publicist at the time, former UK newspaper editor Simon Kelner, alongside senior “Today” staffers, including former “Today” executive producer Don Nash, who thought it would be a good idea to hire her.

Lauer also interviewed Pippa personally on air and arranged for her to film a test shoot at a dude ranch in Montana, which, however, turned out to be “excruciating,” according to a source.

“Pippa wasn’t comfortable with any of it. Buckingham Palace was putting her under tremendous pressure not to go forward or cause any embarrassment to her sister. Matt and Pippa were never alone, and she wasn’t really interested in the job, but nevertheless NBC staffers were nervous about Matt’s interest in Pippa.”

Fortunately, Lauer was overruled by his then-boss at NBC News, Deborah Turness, who said “no” to hiring Pippa, now a happily married mom.

Ronan Farrow, in his new book, “Catch and Kill,” has spoken to a number of women who claim sexual harassment from Lauer — allegations which Lauer strenuously denies.

Lauer’s lawyer didn’t get back to us.

