Master P opens up about daughter Tytyana Miller's death due to accidental drug overdose

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rapper Percy Robert Miller, known to many as Master P, lost his daughter Tytyana Miller in May 2022 when she was 29 years old from an accidental drug overdose. Tytyana is one of his six children that he shares with his estranged wife, Sonya Miller.

Master P spoke to CBS in a new interview on how it felt going to his daughter's funeral saying. "I feel like I went to my own funeral," he shared.

He said found out about his daughter's passing on a phone call with his other daughter.

"My daughter had a lot of life left in her," he said during the interview. He shared that she was getting a lot better at the time and that she had gotten out of rehab and was on the right track.

RAPPER MASER P ON HIS JOURNEY FROM THE PROJECTS TO BUSINESS MOGUL: THERE'S NO PLACE BETTER THAN THIS'

After his daughter's death, Master P, 52, talked about how he sat down with his family and asked them what he was doing wrong. He decided that after this tragic experience, he was going to do what he could to help others by turning his "pain into passion."

He spoke about how he wants to work with National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and ARJ cares. He also spoke on the importance of not being afraid to talk about these issues.

MASTER P HELPS NEW ORLEANS DURING CORONOVIRUS, OFFERS HAND SANITIZER, HOME CLEANINGS

Master P shared the sad news of his daughter's death on Instagram in May, saying: "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana." He went on to say "mental health & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about."

He posted another picture with his daughter the next day with the caption: "Life is too short. Give your loved ones their flowers while they are alive."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

In June, he dedicated a show to her while he was performing at Funk Fest in Florida, and posted a video on Instagram where he shared with the crowd that he "was always her parachute, but now she's my parachute up in the sky" and talked about metal illness. The video shows the whole crowd then singing along to the song "You Are Not Alone," by Michael Jackson, which the rapper called her "theme song."