Rapper Master P's daughter dead at 29 after struggles with 'mental illness,' 'substance abuse'

Rapper Percy Robert Miller, popularly known as Master P, on Sunday announced the death of his 29-year-old daughter, Tytyana Miller.

"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," the "Bourbons and Lacs" artist said in a Sunday Instagram post. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this."

Tytyana is one of Miller's six children with his estranged wife, Sonya Miller, popularly known as Sonya C. She had previously discussed substance abuse issues on her family's reality show, "Growing Up Hip Hop," according to TMZ.

Romeo Miller, Miller's son and Tytyana's brother, posted a statement about his sister's passing to his Instagram page.

"I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short," he wrote. "The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless."

An official autopsy report for Tytyana has not been released as of Monday afternoon.

A law enforcement source told TMZ that authorities arrived to the Millers' San Fernando Valley home around 2:30 a.m. PT on Saturday, when she was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.