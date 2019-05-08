‘Avengers’ directors hint that Marvel will unveil a gay character

“Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo hinted that a gay Marvel character will be identified in a future installment in the movie franchise.

The duo was discussing Joe Russo’s on-screen role in the film during an appearance on “EW Morning Live,” which the director confirmed as “the first openly gay character,” Entertainment Weekly reported Wednesday.

He portrayed a group therapy attendee who detailed an emotional date he had with another man, his first since the disappearances that occurred at the end of “Avengers: Infinity War.”

After verifying the character’s sexual orientation, Joe added that “there’ve been insinuations about other characters’ sexuality.”

But as far as who he was talking about, Joe remained fairly mum.

“We’re gonna find out,” he said, without naming anyone in particular when asked by a host “who else is gay?”

“There is a gay character coming up in one of their films,” Joe said, adding that he expects Marvel will make an announcement on the subject, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shed light on the topic last year, the outlet noted. Two roles, “both ones you’ve seen and ones you haven’t seen,” would be identified as gay, he said at the time.