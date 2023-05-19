Martha Stewart hasn't heard from Snoop Dogg after Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Martha Stewart's DMs might be flooded after her historical Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover issue, but she has not heard from a specific someone.

Stewart, 81, attended the SI Swimsuit release party in New York Thursday night, where she explained that Snoop Dogg has not congratulated her on the accomplishment.

"Snoop did not," Stewart told Extra when asked if the rapper reached out. "Well, his office contacted me. Snoop has not yet said anything. I thought I would get a bouquet of roses or something… nada… Where are you?"

Stewart recently dished on her unlikely friendship with Snoop Dogg during an all-encompassing interview.

"Snoop!" Stewart excitedly said while pulling out her phone during her SI interview. "Let's see. 'Love you! Coming right up,'" she read out loud and laughed.

"Well, Snoop came on my show, and what was really charming about Snoop, first of all, was his giggle. He giggles in a very, very nice way," the cover model recalled.

"And his quest for learning! He is a real student, and that’s what really appealed to me."

The former cooking show star continued to reminisce on other moments the two shared together, including when they were seated next to each other at the "Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber."

"All he did was smoke, and everybody was in such a good mood … we were all roasting each other. And luckily, Snoop’s secondhand smoke really kind of eased the pain for me a lot," Stewart added.

"It was hysterical because I just felt, ‘Okay! I’ll go with the flow here.’ After like 6 billion views around the world, it turned out to be one of the best things, and it cemented my relationship with Snoop."

In 2008, the "Gin and Juice" rapper joined "The Martha Stewart Show" as a guest. After whipping up some mashed potatoes, Snoop Dogg returned the following year to bake brownies.

Since then, Stewart and Snoop Dogg collaborated on several projects including, co-hosting Puppy Bowls, VH1’s celebrity cooking show "Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party" and "Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween."

On the red carpet Thursday night, Stewart told Entertainment Tonight that her love life has taken a turn for the better since her swimsuit cover shoot.

"I've gotten a few inquiries. Just a couple," she told the outlet, without revealing her new suitors.

Stewart emphasized that dating is not her priority at the moment, but she would be open to exploring an on-screen romance in the future.

"Maybe I'll do a movie or one of the great series' that's on now," Stewart said. She is confident that she will "find the right leading man" to star with her.

The former television personality shared that other things in her life take a higher priority, including her grandchildren.

"You have to make time for certain things. My garden is very important," she said, before mentioning her grandchildren. "It's the best. I have two amazing grandchildren."

On Monday, Stewart made history as the oldest woman to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue.

Stewart, 81, posed in a daring swimsuit as she revealed how she prepped for the photo shoot.

"I didn't starve myself, but I didn't eat any bread or pasta for a couple of months," Stewart said during the "Today" show on Monday.

"I went to Pilates every other day and that was great; I'm still going to Pilates every other day 'cause it's so great. And I just, I live a clean life anyway – good diet and good exercise and healthy skincare and all of that stuff."

