'Marrying Millions' stars Erica and Rick say criticism over their 46-year age difference is 'kind of funny'

EXCLUSIVE: "Marrying Millions" is all about worlds colliding.

The show, which is currently in its second season, centers on several couples in which one member is lavishly rich.

Millionaire Rick Sykes and Erica Moser fit that bill, and also come from very different backgrounds with Sykes living on a yacht in Miami Beach, Fla. while Moser, a self-proclaimed midwesterner hails from Springfield, Ill.

They also have another major difference between the two of them: A 46-year age difference. Moser is 23 and Sykes is 69.

With such gaps in age and income, there are naysayers with seemingly endless criticisms of their relationship, but for the "thick-skinned" duo, it's all water off their wings, as they recently told Fox News.

"It doesn't get to us," Moser said. "I think we're just lucky."

Sykes said he laughs about it.

You know, I love it. I think it's funny as hell," he said. "I compliment a lot of these people who are real nasty as well. They're extremely creative. So it's kind of funny."

"We just we really wanted to try to normalize relationships like this because they do exist." — Erica Moser

Among the biggest critics of the pairing is Moser's father, and while she, of course, wishes things were different, the reality star noted that she understand's her father's perspective.

"You can't blame my dad for not being happy or being completely supportive," Moser said. "It was definitely not his dream for his little baby girl to be dating someone older than him."

She explained that her father isn't "okay" or "comfortable" with the two of them dating.

"I really don't blame him," Moser reiterated.

But as to whether the star and her dad are on good terms, Moser said: "Not really."

Not only is their relationship on the rocks, but Moser and her father have to prepare for their laundry to be aired out on national television.

"My dad is very nervous and he's very worried about how it's going to affect his daily life," she said about their drama being featured on the show. "I feel sorry that I kind of dragged him into this, but I'm very grateful that he stuck through it with me."

"I saw her and she's absolutely gorgeous." — Rick Sykes

So how exactly does a millionaire in his 60s, who lives on a yacht, strike up a relationship with a much younger woman that lives over 1,000 miles away, anyway? The answer is not only modern but also simple.

"We just connected through Instagram," Moser recalled. "Neither one of us really knows how."

Mosermhas more than 17,000 followers on Instagram, and Skyes boasts nearly 1,000. They also have a presence on other social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

"We were just kind of following each other for a year or so and just seeing each other's photos and liking whatever, and we never really talked," she added. "But then he just randomly sent me a couple of messages and we started talking and then we met. And then the rest is history."

Sykes then urged his girlfriend to share the "number one message" that he sent.

"Come live with me on my yacht," recalled Moser as her beau laughed.

"You can't blame my dad for not being happy or being completely supportive." — Erica Moser

She remembers thinking, "Who is this crazy person?" before looking deeper into his profile and realizing that he's a "funny ... outgoing, care-free guy."

"I didn't take it too seriously," she said. "That's kind of a crazy thing to send somebody that you don't even know."

But eventually, things changed and the two have been dating for well over a year now, and a month and a half into their relationship, Moser took Sykes up on his offer and moved into the yacht.

When asked what inspired him to reach out, Sykes said, "You'd better go see an eye doctor if you can't figure that one out yet."

"I saw her and she's absolutely gorgeous," he gushed. "So what would be the first thing I want to say? 'Come stay with me, come be with me.' I'm sure a lot of guys don't have the gumption to do it."

Nowadays, the two are enjoying some one-on-one time in quarantine out on the water, but Moser has also found herself giving advice to other people out there in relationships with large age gaps.

The negative reactions are because most people don't know better because they have no experience with their age-gap relationship, she said.

"It's always portrayed in a very negative way: Sugar daddy, sugar baby, cougar. It's never normal or nice," she explained. "I would tell them when it comes to people just giving stares or looks, people that they don't really know, that they just need to get over it. They just need to fully understand that they don't know their relationship. They don't know anything."

Stereotypes surrounding "age-gap relationships" are something the two are hoping to combat with their appearance on the show.

"I compliment a lot of a lot of these people who are real nasty as well. They're extremely creative." — Rick Sykes

"We just we really wanted to try to normalize relationships like this because they do exist," said Moser. "It's a real thing."

In fact, that's what Sykes is most looking forward to people seeing as their story unfolds on TV.

"That we're happy. that we love each other. That it's real," he said. "We're looking towards a very happy future for ourselves and the people watching us. We want them to enjoy what we're enjoying."

"Marry Millions" airs on Lifetime on Wednesday at 10/9c.